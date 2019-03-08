E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Arrest in alleged attempted murder stabbing

PUBLISHED: 08:18 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:18 12 September 2019

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing in West Street, Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing near Colchester town centre.

The 25-year-old from the London borough of Enfield was arrested on Wednesday, September 11.

His arrest follows the incident in West Street on Sunday, September 8, when a man in his 20s was stabbed following a reported argument in the street.

The suspect had been described as black, aged in his 20s and around 5ft 10in tall, of medium build, wearing a black tracksuit.

He was seen running in the direction of the Southway underpass.

The victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries but is now considered to be in a stable but critical condition.

Detectives are still appealing for witnesses following the incident.

They ask those with any information to contact the North Major Investigation Team on 101, quoting reference 42/144257/19.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

