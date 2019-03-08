E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Live

A-level Results Day 2019: Live updates from West Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 08:48 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:14 15 August 2019

Georgia Theobold (right) celebrating with her mum Mandy after receiving her A-Level results a few years ago Picture: LIONEL HEAP

Georgia Theobold (right) celebrating with her mum Mandy after receiving her A-Level results a few years ago Picture: LIONEL HEAP

©Lionel Heap 07977 597674

After two years of hard work, thousands of A-Level students will today find out their results and whether they made it into their top choice university. But how did schools in West Suffolk perform?

We will be bringing you live coverage throughout the day, with one of our reporters Mariam Ghaemi speaking to students at County Upper in Bury St Edmunds to find out how they've got on.

Most Read

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful family man’ from Ipswich

Gavin Backhouse with his four-year-old son Henry, six days before his death. Picture: HARRIET BACKHOUSE

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Matchday Recap: Much-changed Blues beaten at Luton as Dobra scores on debut

Jordan Roberts leaps for a header at Luton. Picture: PAGEPIX

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Most Read

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful family man’ from Ipswich

Gavin Backhouse with his four-year-old son Henry, six days before his death. Picture: HARRIET BACKHOUSE

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Matchday Recap: Much-changed Blues beaten at Luton as Dobra scores on debut

Jordan Roberts leaps for a header at Luton. Picture: PAGEPIX

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A-level Results Day 2019: Live updates from east Suffolk

Students celebate their A-Level results last year at Farlingaye High School Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Today’s the day! A-Level results to be revealed this morning

A-Level results day at Northgate High School in 2016 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Today’s the day! A-Level results to be revealed this morning

A-Level results day at Northgate High School in 2016 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Audacious fraudsters pretending to be rogue trade investigators

Trading Standards officials have urged residents to be vigilant against scams Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Review: Shillingfords at The Foragers Retreat, Pebmarsh - ‘A truly unique offering, with one of the best desserts I’ve ever eaten’

The Foragers Retreat in Pebmarsh Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists