Live

A-level Results Day 2019: Live updates from West Suffolk

Georgia Theobold (right) celebrating with her mum Mandy after receiving her A-Level results a few years ago Picture: LIONEL HEAP ©Lionel Heap 07977 597674

After two years of hard work, thousands of A-Level students will today find out their results and whether they made it into their top choice university. But how did schools in West Suffolk perform?

We will be bringing you live coverage throughout the day, with one of our reporters Mariam Ghaemi speaking to students at County Upper in Bury St Edmunds to find out how they've got on.