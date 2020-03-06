Multiple car crashes in West Suffolk causing traffic delays and road closure

Three vehicles have collided on the A143, Haverhill Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPs Archant

Police have been called to two different collisions across West Suffolk and a road is being closed whilst heavy traffic builds up.

A car has partially come off the road on a bend of the A1088, Thetford Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS A car has partially come off the road on a bend of the A1088, Thetford Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk police were called at 7.30am to the first incident on the A1088, Thetford Road, in Honington, northbound towards Fakenham Magna.

There have been no injuries from the single car collision however the vehicle is hanging partially off the road.

Police are now on the scene and have said they will be closing the road completely to recover the car.

The second accident was a collision involving three cars on the A143.

It was reported at 8.26am when Suffolk police were called to the scene near Bluedoors Farm, in Haverhill Road, Stradishall.

Three cars have been involved in the collision and one passenger is thought to have sustained minor injuries but there are not thought to be any serious injuries.

Traffic is already building in the area.