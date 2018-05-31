E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

All brown bin collections in Suffolk to restart by June

PUBLISHED: 12:33 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:33 06 May 2020

West Suffolk gardeners will get their brown bins emptied again from June. Picture: PAUL GEATER

West Suffolk gardeners will get their brown bins emptied again from June. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

Gardeners across the county will have their green waste collected again from the start of next month - after West Suffolk announced it would be the latest to restart brown bin collections on June 1.

John Griffiths, leader of West Suffolk Council, announced the return of the brown bin collections. Picture: MARIAM GHAEMIJohn Griffiths, leader of West Suffolk Council, announced the return of the brown bin collections. Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Ipswich Council, Babergh, and Mid Suffolk all restart their garden waste collections next week and East Suffolk Council announced earlier this week that it is to restart collections during the week beginning May 25.

Now West Suffolk has announced it will restart garden waste collections on June 1 – and it is offering users of the service an extra two months of service next spring, to make up for the cancellation since the end of March.

Their annual subscription will run until the end of May 2021, rather than the end of March.

The service was paused due to a sudden reduction in staff following the stay at home guidance, which saw more than 40 waste and street services’ staff either having to shield themselves as vulnerable or someone in their home.

You may also want to watch:

However the council is planning to reinstate the service, although there will be some changes and there may be a change to some collection days. Customers will be contacted directly with details of these.

More on the coronavirus crisis

John Griffiths, leader of West Suffolk Council, said: “The pandemic has significantly reduced our own staff and we have had to prioritise services such as the blue and black bin collections while also redeploying over 60 staff to deliver extra support for the vulnerable and our businesses.

“I would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding and our communities who have shown their appreciation with pictures, gifts and messages of support for our staff, including our bin crews. This has really helped make a very challenging job much easier.”

The West Suffolk Garden Collection Waste Service collects around 12,000 tonnes of garden waste a year, which is composted and returned to the land as soil improver. Customers have been assured that they will not be out of pocket, with the period of the suspension, however long that is, being added to the current year.

The West Suffolk Garden Waste Collection Service, which last year had 30,000 customers, was suspended on March 30.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Resilience forum calls for Suffolk to stay safe during V.E. Day commemorations

People in Suffolk are being asked to stay safe this VE Day Picture: PA/PA WIRE

Police called after reports of man urinating in a graveyard

Police were called to Brandon on Tuesday after reports of a man urinating in a graveyard Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

£1m overhaul of town’s railway station is agreed

Brandon Station Photo:Sonya Duncan Copy: For: EDP EDP pics © 2010 (01603) 772434

Burnt out moped found after police chase

The charred remains of the moped found in Haverhill. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

All brown bin collections in Suffolk to restart by June

West Suffolk gardeners will get their brown bins emptied again from June. Picture: PAUL GEATER
Drive 24