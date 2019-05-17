Rain

Rain

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Nursing home in special measures after watchdog spots 'signs of abuse'

17 May, 2019 - 05:30
Eastcotts Nursing Home in Calford Green, near Haverhill in Suffolk, is rated 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Eastcotts Nursing Home in Calford Green, near Haverhill in Suffolk, is rated 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A health watchdog has placed a Suffolk nursing home in special measures after spotting signs of abusive behaviour.

Experts from the Care Quality Commission visited Eastcotts Care Home with Nursing in Calford Green in April and discovered "institutional and unsafe practices" which they claim went "unnoticed and unchallenged" by senior staff.

Inspectors said physical intervention was sometimes used by staff members while others spoke to residents "very sternly and harshly" and told them to "sit down" or "sit".

During their visit assessors said a cleaning cloth used to wipe tables was also used on two people's faces - they had advanced dementia.

"The culture in which people were living required significant improvement, there was institutional and unsafe practices, which went unnoticed and unchallenged by senior staff," inspectors wrote in a report released this month.

"Interaction between some care staff and people was poor and disrespectful.

"There were times when people's privacy and dignity were compromised. People were not always protected from avoidable harm or abuse because some practice in the home by some staff was abusive."

Experts also identified "very poor" practice in supporting people with eating and drinking: "When helping one person with a drink we heard a member of staff saying 'drink, drink' in an abrupt and demanding manner.

"The person shouted: 'No, go away, leave me alone.'"

The care home - which provides accommodation, nursing and personal care for up to 60 older people and serves villages between Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill - was also very short staffed, inspectors said.

One person is quoted in the report as saying: "There are just not enough staff about. You see one then they disappear and you don't see anyone again for a long time.

You may also want to watch:

While one member of staff said: "We do our best, but need more carers."

Despite the concerns, there were some positives found by inspectors.

They considered the environment was generally clean, people's medicines were managed safely, and people were complimentary about the food.

Ranking the home 'inadequate' in all areas - it was rated 'requires improvement' overall at a previous inspection in January 2018 - inspectors said they were "very concerned" and immediately flagged their findings to the local authority. Those in charge say they are taking the situation "extremely seriously".

They have already taken steps to improve, including appointing a new nurse manager, replacing staff with insufficient English language skills, implementing a new, bespoke training programme to improve the skills and knowledge base of staff and conducting a full care plan review.

Bosses are also investigating specific allegations made in the report and replacing a carpet found to pose a trip hazard.

A spokesman said: "We are taking this situation extremely seriously and we have already taken a number of steps to put in place a range of measures to improve Eastcotts.

"We have kept all resident relatives informed of the steps we have taken following the CQC report and have reassured them that we are addressing all areas of concern.

"We take the safety and wellbeing of our residents very seriously.

"We continue to work with the CQC and local authority to make Eastcotts provide a better service.

"In the next inspection due in six months, we expect to demonstrate the progress we have made to the CQC."

Have you been affected? Share your experiences with us.

Most Read

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Ipswich in strong position to sign 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town are close to a deal for Tranmere striker James Norwood (left). Picture: PA

‘He’s someone we love here’ - Town haven’t closed door on former loanee Keane

Will Keane scored three goals in 12 Ipswich Town appearances. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Most Read

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Ipswich in strong position to sign 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town are close to a deal for Tranmere striker James Norwood (left). Picture: PA

‘He’s someone we love here’ - Town haven’t closed door on former loanee Keane

Will Keane scored three goals in 12 Ipswich Town appearances. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Nursing home in special measures after watchdog spots ‘signs of abuse’

Eastcotts Nursing Home in Calford Green, near Haverhill in Suffolk, is rated 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Report Card: Grading the progress of Town’s homegrown youngsters in turbulent campaign

Flynn Downes and Jack Lankester are a big part of Ipswich Town's future. Picture: STEVE WALLER

‘There’s no Becky left’ – Sister’s heartbreak casts light on impending dementia crisis

Becky Barletta, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia aged 31 Picture: SUPPLIED BY BECKY'S FAMILY

Revealed – Tens of thousands of Suffolk children living in poverty

FIND foodbank founder Maureen Reynel said items such as new bedding were among those families it worked with were seeking. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Pop quiz: Bet you can’t get all these right...

Jess Glynne had a hit with Hold My Hand, but was it a chart-topper on May 17, 2015?
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists