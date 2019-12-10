E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Masterchefs! Catering students shine at glittering event

PUBLISHED: 09:59 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:59 10 December 2019

The students prepared meals for more than 300 guests Picture: BRIAN TUNBRIDGE

The students prepared meals for more than 300 guests Picture: BRIAN TUNBRIDGE

Tunbridge Photography

Catering students at West Suffolk College served up a winner at a prestigious charity event.

The students from West Suffolk College Culinary Arts Academy in St Edmundsbury Cathedral for the charity event Picture: BRIAN TUNBRIDGEThe students from West Suffolk College Culinary Arts Academy in St Edmundsbury Cathedral for the charity event Picture: BRIAN TUNBRIDGE

The college's Culinary Arts Academy prepared and cooked the food served to guests including HRH the Duchess of Gloucester at St Edmundsbury Cathedral in Bury St Edmunds.

The event, 'A Night Before Christmas', was hosted by the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Lady Clare Euston, and attended by nearly 350 guests.

The Lord Lieutenant praised the students. She said: "The college achieved the impossible - a Royal Gala Dinner for almost three hundred guests in the splendour of St Edmundsbury Cathedral.

"Spectacular cooking and immaculate service were the hallmarks of a wonderful evening. I am so proud of the students they were simply amazing."

Students apply the finishing touches before dinner is served at the prestigious black tie event Picture: BRIAN TUNBRIDGEStudents apply the finishing touches before dinner is served at the prestigious black tie event Picture: BRIAN TUNBRIDGE

The event, on December 5, was a fundraising evening for St Nicholas Hospice, St Elizabeth Hospice and East Anglia's Children's Hospices, and the Cathedral's Foundation of St Edmund.

You may also want to watch:

Singer Mica Paris and the Soul Sanctuary Gospel Choir performed, along with Mid Suffolk Brass and the Chris Ingham Jazz Quartet.

The millennium of the foundation of the Abbey of St Edmund will be celebrated throughout 2020.

The sudents worked under the guidance of top local chefs to prepare the meals Picture: BRIAN TUNBRIDGEThe sudents worked under the guidance of top local chefs to prepare the meals Picture: BRIAN TUNBRIDGE

The students worked in partnership with local chefs Lee Bye, chef patron at Tuddenham Mill, and Pascal Canevet, head chef and owner of Maison Bleue, to prepare and cook the food and to serve the guests on the night.

Claire Waterson, events coordinator at the college said: "This really was a spectacular evening and it was a huge honour for us and, more importantly, our students, to be a part of it.

"We are immensely grateful to have had the opportunity to take part in such a prestigious and memorable event.

"We put our students at the heart of everything we do and it has been wonderful to see them receive the exceptional feedback and words of encouragement from many of the guests; this truly enriches their journey.

St Edmundsbury Cathedral laid out for the event where the sudents worked Picture: BRIAN TUNBRIDGESt Edmundsbury Cathedral laid out for the event where the sudents worked Picture: BRIAN TUNBRIDGE

"For the students to have been involved in such an ambitious event will really boost their confidence and we are so proud of them all."

Most Read

Tearoom inspection found mouldy food ‘unfit for human consumption’

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham Picture: GOOGLE

Orwell Bridge REOPENS following police incident

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed due to a police incident Picture: RYAN HEART

Family’s tribute to ‘wonderful’ father as they honour his last wish

Matthew Clark was a keen sailor and a long time member of the Aldeburgh Yacht Club. Picture: FRED CLARK

More train delays and cancellations as major signalling problems cause severe disruption

Passengers are facing more delays on services this morning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Huddersfield reportedly lead the chase for Tommy Smith signature

Tommy Smith has been training at Ipswich Town since the MLS season ended. Picture: COLORADORAPIDS/ARCHANT

Most Read

Tearoom inspection found mouldy food ‘unfit for human consumption’

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham Picture: GOOGLE

Orwell Bridge REOPENS following police incident

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed due to a police incident Picture: RYAN HEART

Family’s tribute to ‘wonderful’ father as they honour his last wish

Matthew Clark was a keen sailor and a long time member of the Aldeburgh Yacht Club. Picture: FRED CLARK

More train delays and cancellations as major signalling problems cause severe disruption

Passengers are facing more delays on services this morning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Huddersfield reportedly lead the chase for Tommy Smith signature

Tommy Smith has been training at Ipswich Town since the MLS season ended. Picture: COLORADORAPIDS/ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Mouse droppings and filthy kitchen uncovered at Chinese takeaway

Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Commuters facing travel chaos as Greater Anglia experiences ANOTHER day of signalling problems

Greater Anglia passengers are facing more commuting chaos amid Network Rail signalling problems Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Police probe Facebook video of assault on schoolgirl

The alleged assault happened in Anglian Lane, Bury St Edmunds, near to St Benedict's School where the girl is a pupil Picture: GOOGLE

New multi-million pound hospital unit moves step closer

Work is starting on Colchester Hospital's new specialist centre for cardiac and radiology procedures Picture: ESNEFT

Highways England monitoring Orwell Bridge amid high cross winds

Met Office data show windspeeds around the Orwell Bridge are close to Highways England's safety limit of 50mph Picture: DAVID MORTIMER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists