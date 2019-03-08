E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

College works with Sudbury silk mill on sustainable fashion

PUBLISHED: 05:30 15 November 2019

Sarah Sherry and Kelly Salter (centre) from Stephen Walters & Sons with the West Suffolk College fashion & textiles students and their final project Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COLLEGE

Sarah Sherry and Kelly Salter (centre) from Stephen Walters & Sons with the West Suffolk College fashion & textiles students and their final project Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COLLEGE

West Suffolk College

Fashion and textiles students from West Suffolk College have joined forces with Sudbury-based Stephen Walters & Sons silk mill to work on a project producing sustainable fashion.

The students were invited to the mill and had a tour of the whole process from design to manufacture of the woven fabric.

The students were then given a pack of fabric and yarn to incorporate into a 3D outcome.

Any other fabrics and materials used as part of the project were donated or upcycled - no materials were brought in brand new.

Team members from the mill then visited the college last week to review the students work and to hand out certificates for their hard work and commitment to the project.

Emily Streatfeild, fashion and textiles course director said: "Working with Stephen Walters was an amazing opportunity for our students to experience the exciting fashion and textile industry and to collaborate with a local business.

"The students gained so much from visiting the mill and seeing first-hand the wide range of processes involved in producing woven fabrics.

"Working with the pack of fabric remnants provided by Stephen Walters really enabled students to consider the impact of the fashion textiles industry on the environment and they have produced a wide range of extremely exciting outcomes to promote this.

You may also want to watch:

"The team at Stephen Walters have been absolutely brilliant, from initiating the project to coming in to give feedback on the results, and we look forward to collaborating with them again in the future."

Sarah Sherry, design manager from the silk mill said: "We all have a responsibility to make a positive impact on our society and it has been fantastic to work with these students on this project.

"It has been great for us to work with the students on what we must all be considering in the fashion industry.

"It has also been important for us to take a look back at our heritage and to see how far we have come as a business in ensuring purposeful design.

"We have thoroughly enjoyed working with the college and we will look to display some of their fantastic work at our 300-year celebrations next year. We are keen to build on this partnership going forwards."

Student India Lloyd, aged 18, from Ipswich said she and the rest of the course had really enjoyed the project.

"It's been great to work as part of a collaboration to work towards something," she said.

"I think we all need to be more aware of our environment and this project has allowed us to be creative whilst demonstrating the fact we all have a responsibility to practice being more eco-friendly."

As part of the college's commitment to practicing sustainable fashion students held a clothes 'swapping event' where students and staff were encouraged to give clothes a second chance and to swap them instead of buying brand new.

Most Read

Police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travel chaos as A14 closed in both directions after lorry crash

A lorry smashed through the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Most Read

Police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travel chaos as A14 closed in both directions after lorry crash

A lorry smashed through the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

It might be wet – but East Anglia needs more rain say environment experts

Heavy rain may be causing problems - but we need much more of it, says the Environment Agency. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Man stole special edition James Bond books worth nearly £4,000

A man has pleaded guilty to stealing five special edition copies of Casino Royale from a warehouse in Martlesham. Picture: EON PRODUCTION/PA WIRE/DAVID CHESKIN

Could vast parts of Suffolk be at greater risk of flooding in 30 years?

This wide view of the map shows just how much of central Ipswich could be hit at risk from heavy flooding by 2050. Picture: CLIMATE CENTRAL

Your pictures as Suffolk and north Essex fundraise for Pudsey

Sextons Manor in Bury St Edmunds - picture from Children in Need 2018 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

College works with Sudbury silk mill on sustainable fashion

Sarah Sherry and Kelly Salter (centre) from Stephen Walters & Sons with the West Suffolk College fashion & textiles students and their final project Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COLLEGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists