E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Nailed on success for carpentry lecturer

PUBLISHED: 13:10 08 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:10 08 March 2020

Chris Chivers, Master of the Joiners Guild, left, and Lord Mayor of London William Russell present Brian Tunbridge with his certificate. Picture: PHIL MCCARTHY

Chris Chivers, Master of the Joiners Guild, left, and Lord Mayor of London William Russell present Brian Tunbridge with his certificate. Picture: PHIL MCCARTHY

Phil McCarthy

West Suffolk College joinery lecturer Brian Tunbridge has been recognised with the highest possible award available in the trade.

Brian is now one of just 16 people in the country to be recognised with a Master Certificate in Joinery.

The certificate recognises excellence in the art, craft, science and practice of carpentry and joinery and is sponsored by The Institute of Carpenters, The City and Guilds of London Institute, The Worshipful Company of Carpenters and The Worshipful Company of Joiners and Ceilers.

You may also want to watch:

Brian was presented with his certificate by the Lord Mayor of London at a ceremony in the capital.

He said: "It was a huge honour to represent the college and a privilege to have been awarded the prestigious Master Certificate after 18 years of hard work.

"This is certainly the pinnacle of my career and I have every intention of putting forward fellow staff members and students who may be eligible to apply for the preceding levels of the Master Certificate Scheme in the coming years."

As a result of the college's involvement with the Master Certificate Scheme it has been granted college status membership of The Institute of Carpenters.

This entitles students who pass a test piece to become a student member of The Institute of Carpenters - an increasingly prestigiously recognised qualification.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

45 new homes refused planning application over fears of overwhelming village

The application for 45 new homes in Bentley on the site off Church Road was refused. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Suffolk couple charged with series of building work fraud offences

Gary (aka Alan) and Katie Middleton appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Discount store to replace B&Q in Suffolk market town

The site currently houses a B&Q store which will be part demolished if plans are approved. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

45 new homes refused planning application over fears of overwhelming village

The application for 45 new homes in Bentley on the site off Church Road was refused. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Suffolk couple charged with series of building work fraud offences

Gary (aka Alan) and Katie Middleton appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Discount store to replace B&Q in Suffolk market town

The site currently houses a B&Q store which will be part demolished if plans are approved. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘We are having to think the unthinkable’ - mum living cancer nightmare urges women to have smear

Clare Skinner with Logan, Willow and Amelia Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nuclear industry appeals for new funding model to support Sizewell C

Campaigner Alison Downes, inset, has raised concerns about the funding for Sizewell C Picture: EDF ENERGY/SARAH LUCY BROWN

Framlingham asks residents for road name suggestions - but ‘Sheeran Street’ won’t be considered

A 'Sheeran Street' won't be considered by the town council Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Marcus Evans... Where are you?!? Let’s be ‘avin you. Running Ipswich Town is not a part-time job

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans (right) and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill watch the 1-0 home loss to Fleetwood. Evans wasn't at yesterday's game against Coventry. Photo: Steve Waller

Why Suffolk’s future road improvements rely so heavily on a bridge in Lowestoft – and the far reaching consequences if it doesn’t go ahead

A14 improvements to prevent scenes like this are dependent on the Lake Lothing third crossing being a success. PIcture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24