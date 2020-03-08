Nailed on success for carpentry lecturer

Chris Chivers, Master of the Joiners Guild, left, and Lord Mayor of London William Russell present Brian Tunbridge with his certificate. Picture: PHIL MCCARTHY Phil McCarthy

West Suffolk College joinery lecturer Brian Tunbridge has been recognised with the highest possible award available in the trade.

Brian is now one of just 16 people in the country to be recognised with a Master Certificate in Joinery.

The certificate recognises excellence in the art, craft, science and practice of carpentry and joinery and is sponsored by The Institute of Carpenters, The City and Guilds of London Institute, The Worshipful Company of Carpenters and The Worshipful Company of Joiners and Ceilers.

Brian was presented with his certificate by the Lord Mayor of London at a ceremony in the capital.

He said: "It was a huge honour to represent the college and a privilege to have been awarded the prestigious Master Certificate after 18 years of hard work.

"This is certainly the pinnacle of my career and I have every intention of putting forward fellow staff members and students who may be eligible to apply for the preceding levels of the Master Certificate Scheme in the coming years."

As a result of the college's involvement with the Master Certificate Scheme it has been granted college status membership of The Institute of Carpenters.

This entitles students who pass a test piece to become a student member of The Institute of Carpenters - an increasingly prestigiously recognised qualification.