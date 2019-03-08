Sunshine and Showers

College celebrates netball league title success

PUBLISHED: 10:56 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 29 May 2019

The winning West Suffolk College netball team with coach Tracey Butcher Picture: DANNY HEWITT

The winning West Suffolk College netball team with coach Tracey Butcher Picture: DANNY HEWITT

Archant

A college netball team is celebrating after being crowned league winners for the eastern region.

The squad from West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds were triumphant in the Association of Colleges Netball League in the east, winning seven out of eight games played.

Tracey Butcher, who coaches the team as well as Suffolk-based Jetts Netball Club, said: "This has been my first season coaching the girls and it has also been the first time playing for some of them.

"I am so proud of them, it's a small squad so each team member has had a really big part to play in the success of the team.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed working with the college and I am already looking forward to next season where we can develop some new talent and bring them on board to join this fantastic team."

Vani Boko, vice-captain of the team, said: "We have had such a great season and we are looking forward to next season, sad to see some of our players moving on but we are excited to be welcoming new members next term."

The team are sponsored by Precision Plumbing in Bury St Edmunds, and there will be a ceremony in June where the team will be awarded with a trophy for their efforts.

The other college teams competing in the league were College of West Anglia, Palmers College, Colchester Civic, North Hertfordshire, Long Road College and Kings Lynn College.

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Woman cyclist dies in collision with lorry

A woman cyclist has died following a collision with a lorry on St John's Road in Bungay. Picture Google.

