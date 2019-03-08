College celebrates netball league title success

A college netball team is celebrating after being crowned league winners for the eastern region.

The squad from West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds were triumphant in the Association of Colleges Netball League in the east, winning seven out of eight games played.

Tracey Butcher, who coaches the team as well as Suffolk-based Jetts Netball Club, said: "This has been my first season coaching the girls and it has also been the first time playing for some of them.

"I am so proud of them, it's a small squad so each team member has had a really big part to play in the success of the team.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed working with the college and I am already looking forward to next season where we can develop some new talent and bring them on board to join this fantastic team."

Vani Boko, vice-captain of the team, said: "We have had such a great season and we are looking forward to next season, sad to see some of our players moving on but we are excited to be welcoming new members next term."

The team are sponsored by Precision Plumbing in Bury St Edmunds, and there will be a ceremony in June where the team will be awarded with a trophy for their efforts.

The other college teams competing in the league were College of West Anglia, Palmers College, Colchester Civic, North Hertfordshire, Long Road College and Kings Lynn College.