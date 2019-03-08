West Suffolk College ranked top GCSE English provider for adults

From left to right: English lecturers Emily Gellard and Jan Whelan, programme leader Piers Alexander, head of adult skills Deborah Barton and English lecturer Mary Clements, celebrate the college's ranking. Picture: DANNY HEWITT Danny Hewitt

West Suffolk College was the top provider in the country for adults taking GCSE English last year, latest figures have revealed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The college ranked top of more than 170 further education provider colleges nationally with a 29% success rate above the national average at 69.7% A*-C.

Adult achievement rates for GCSE maths were 61.3% A*-C - 28% above the national average - making it the fourth most successful college for that subject.

West Suffolk College bosses said the detailed feedback to students and top quality teaching had helped it become a the destination of choice for Suffolk adults looking to get their GCSEs.

Deborah Barton, head of adult skills and employability said: "This success is down to our very committed teaching staff and dedicated students.

"Our team really support the adults that come to us, some of whom feel really nervous about coming back to the classroom.

You may also want to watch:

"The staff support them both academically and personally to achieve and engage with the subject and go above and beyond to create adult specific sessions that the learners will find stimulating.

"In addition, the students really benefit from the detailed feedback from their assessments and homework and this provides the support needed to ensure that the students keep coming back every week and that they know how they can improve to keep on achieving those high grades. In essence it's just really good teaching."

The college said many adult learners found returning to the classroom an anxious experience, so aimed to make the transition as smooth as possible.

Among those making the change are those looking for a career change and need updated qualifications, people who may never have achieved their GCSEs when they were at school the first time, leisure learners and those looking to progress to college and university courses.

Data published in January revealed 64% of all GCSE students in Suffolk were achieving the expected A*-C rating in English and maths, to put the county among the top third in the country.

The college is laying on a series of free taster sessions throughout this week in Sudbury, Haverhill and Thetford, with sessions including yoga, photography, floristry, Spanish and using Microsoft Excel.

To find out more visit the website here.