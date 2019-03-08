'I'm over the moon!' - Talented students celebrated at awards ceremony

Dozens of college students who have achieved outstanding results enjoyed their moment in the spotlight at a glittering awards ceremony in Suffolk.

The West Suffolk College annual Celebration of Achievement event was held at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds on Monday, June 10.

Hosted by Brad Jones, editor of the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star, the event celebrated the hard work of students who have been outstanding in their subjects, often while facing adversity.

Awards were presented to dozens of students, recognised for displaying the college character strengths: ambition, confidence, curiosity, optimism, ownership, resilience, respect and self-control.

Each award was sponsored by local businesses who work with the college to help shape the future generation of employees across Suffolk.

Emily Sleightholme, 19, from Brandon, took home the 'outstanding healthcare and early years student of the year', as well as the surprise award of 'overall outstanding student of the year'.

She said: "I am absolutely over the moon and couldn't believe I had won the overall award, in fact I still can't believe it now."

Mark Morgan, 55, from Bury St Edmunds, won both 'outstanding access to higher education student of the year' and the 'strength of character award'.

He said: "Having been out of education for such a long time I started the year expecting to be bottom of the class, so I was surprised and delighted to be nominated for this award despite some unexpected challenges along the way."

Harley Bool, 20, from Lakenheath, started his education journey at Riverwalk School in Bury before starting at the college in 2014.

Mr Bool, who has special educational needs, was awarded 'outstanding foundation studies student of the year'.

Pat Needham, employability coach at the college said: "Harley has been on such a journey and he has embraced every minute of it, showing endless amounts of optimism and ambition and never letting his limitations get in the way. We are all so proud of him."

The full list of winners is as follows:

- Evan Peck, Outstanding Art & Design Student of the Year (Overall). Sponsor: Premier Printers.

- Sam Rebelo, Outstanding Art & Design Student of the Year (MARS). Sponsor: The Chair of West Suffolk Council.

- Wendy Read, Outstanding Art & Design Student of the Year Level 1. Sponsor: Jennifer Hewes.

- Tyler Lambert, Outstanding Art & Design Student of the Year Level 2. Sponsor: Derek Johnson Sponsoring.

- George Taylor, Outstanding Art & Design Student of the Year Level 3. Sponsor: Poulsen Selleck.

- Joao 'Pedro' Soares, Outstanding Business Management and Tourism Student of the Year (Travel & Tourism). Sponsor: Suffolk Chamber of Commerce.

- Sajjad Bahadar, Outstanding Business Management and Tourism Student of the Year (Business). Sponsor: MENTA.

- Patricia Monteiro, Outstanding Business Management Student of the Year (Law). Sponsor: Greene & Greene Solicitors.

- Alexander Black, Outstanding Business Management Student of the Year (Finance). Sponsor: Beckett Financial Services.

- Chloe Osborne-Wilson, Outstanding Apprentice of the Year in Business & Management. Sponsor: East of England Co-op.

- Jasmine Noor, Outstanding Animal Care Student of the Year. Sponsor: Swayne and Partners.

- Jasmin Elkin, Outstanding Construction Crafts Student (Bricklaying, Painting & Decorating, Maintenance Operations). Sponsor: Havebury Housing Partnership.

- Josh Adam Cracknell, Outstanding Construction Crafts Student (Carpentry & Joinery). Sponsor: The Worshipful Company of Joiners and Ceilers of the City of London.

- Bradley McLaughlin, Outstanding Construction Technical and Professional (Construction & Built Environment). Sponsor: TMJ Interiors Ltd.

- Arthur McCourt, Outstanding Construction Crafts Apprentice of the Year. Sponsor: Cocksedge Building Contractors Ltd.

- Jamie McKenzie, Outstanding Building Services Apprentice of the Year (Electrical). Sponsor: Lark Technology.

- Isabella Stagg, Outstanding Building Services Apprentice of the Year (Plumbing). Sponsor: Golley Slater.

- Ryan Gavin, Outstanding Milburn Centre Student. Sponsor: Mrs Betty Milburn MBE.

- India Fleming, Outstanding Hairdressing Student of the Year. Sponsor: L'Oreal.

- Aiden Comer, Outstanding Barbering Student of the Year. Sponsor: Mr Barbers.

- Cerys Vaughan, Outstanding Hairdressing & Barbering Apprentice of the Year. Sponsor: Matakki.

- Selina Coombes, Outstanding Beauty & Holistic Therapies Student of the Year. Sponsor: Aqua Sana at Center Parcs.

- Amelia Tye, Outstanding Make-Up Artistry Student of the Year. Sponsor: Ellisons.

- Daniel Blackburn, Outstanding Hospitality and Catering Student of the Year. Sponsor: Norse.

- Michael Fenton, Outstanding Hospitality and Catering Apprentice of the Year. Sponsor: Thomas Ridley Foodservice.

- Emily Sleightholme, Outstanding Healthcare and Early Years Student of the Year (Childcare). Sponsor: Kids Play.

- Samuel Crane, Outstanding Healthcare & Early Years Student of the Year (Healthcare & Early Years). Sponsor: South Lee School.

- Shannon Armstrong, Outstanding Healthcare Apprentice of the Year. Sponsor: West Suffolk Hospital.

- Pat Copping, Outstanding Social Care Apprentice of the Year. Sponsor: Hellendoorn Healthcare.

- Kimberley Anoff, Outstanding Early Years & Education Apprentice of the Year. Sponsor: Cache.

- Martyna Majchrzak, Outstanding Computing Student of the Year. Sponsor: Green Duck.

- Emily Winnett, Outstanding Conservatoire EAST Student (Performing Arts). Sponsor: Mike and Judy Spenser-Morris.

- Joseph Malone, Outstanding Conservatoire EAST Student (Film & Creative Production). Sponsor: St Edmundsbury Cathedral.

- Oliver Brown, Outstanding Conservatoire EAST Student (Production Arts). Sponsor: Theatre Royal.

- Jasmine Canham, Outstanding Music Student. Sponsor: The Rehearsal Rooms.

- Harrison Mose, Outstanding Automotive Student of the Year. Sponsor: Jack Sealey Automotive.

- Connor Read, Outstanding Engineering Apprentice of the Year. Sponsor: TWI Ltd.

- Rowena Grimmond, Outstanding Engineering Student of the Year. Sponsor: Warren Services.

- Ollie Myers, Outstanding Engineering Student (Overall). Sponsor: Ean Daniel.

- Dean Wilding-Smith, Outstanding Student of the Year (Public Services). Sponsor: Phill Couzins / Debbie Coomes.

- Lucy Norburn, Outstanding Student of the Year (Applied and Sport Science). Sponsor: R C Treatt.

- Neuza Mateus, Outstanding Student of the Year (Applied Science). Sponsor: Boortmalt UK.

- Robert Jestico, Outstanding Sport Student of the Year. Sponsor: Abbeycroft Leisure.

- Lillie Lea, Outstanding Proactive Education Student of the Year. Sponsor: Bury St Edmunds Town Council.

- Elizabeth Weston, Outstanding Access to HE Student of the Year (Counselling). Sponsor: Suffolk Carers Matter.

- Mark Morgan, Outstanding Access to HE Student of the Year (Nursing and Science). Sponsor: West Suffolk Hospital.

- Agnieszka Procajlo, Outstanding Student of the Year Adult and Community Learning Centre (Bury St Edmunds). Sponsor: Learning Curve Group.

- Egle Propustina, Outstanding Student of the Year Adult and Community Learning Centre (Thetford). Sponsor: Breckland Council.

- Danielle Bowyer, Outstanding Student of the Year Adult and Community Learning Centre (Haverhill). Sponsor: Fiscale.

- Lee Clarke, Outstanding Student of the Year Adult and Community Learning Centre (Sudbury). Sponsor: A & B Glass.

- Katie Beany, Outstanding Maths Student of the Year. Sponsor: Capita Employee Benefits.

- Craig Dolan, Outstanding English Student of the Year. Sponsor: Archant.

- Tina Jacobs, Employer Training Leadership Prize (Split Prize). Sponsor: Herga Technology.

- Claire Knight, Employer Training Leadership Prize (Split Prize). Sponsor: Herga Technology.

- Harley Bool, Outstanding Foundation Studies Student of the Year. Sponsor: Hon Freeman Sheila Wormleighton MBE.

- William Lambert, Outstanding Traineeship of the Year. Sponsor: St Edmundsbury Wealth Management Ltd.

- Kimberley Anoff, Grand Prix Outstanding Apprentice of the Year. Sponsor: Chair of Governors West Suffolk College.

- Emily Sleightholme, Grand Prix Outstanding Student of the Year. Sponsor: WSC.

- Mark Morgan, Strength of Character Award. Sponsor: WSC.