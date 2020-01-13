Police investigation launched after anti-Semitic symbols painted on college car park

An anti-racism vigil has taken place in Bury St Edmunds after a number of swastikas were painted on a car park at a Suffolk college.

The vigil, organised by the local Labour Party, aimed to stand against racism following the incident.

The graffiti was highlighted to West Suffolk College, in the town on the morning of January 7 after a cyclist saw the images on their trip to work.

The college acted quickly and the symbols were removed on the same day.

Darren Turner, organiser of the vigil and chair of the local Labour Party said: "It's of great concern that we have had to organise this event in response to what has happened, however we need to show that Bury St Edmunds won't tolerate racism of any form.

"We will oppose such action whenever it raises its ugly head and show that such hatred is not welcome in this town."

The event attracted a lot of attention from passers by who spoke to vigil participants about their concerns regarding the incident.

Attendees gathered in the centre of the town and held signs which read "say no to racism".

They were joined by locality Inspector Peter Ferrie and PCSO Mark Ellis who advised locals that if racist graffiti was seen by the public it should be reported to the local PCSOs with details of the location and the date seen.

A spokeswoman from Suffolk Constabulary, said: "We are investigating reports that swastikas were painted on the grounds of West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds.

"The symbols had been painted on the car park at the college.

"The incident happened at some time between January 1 and January 7.

"Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call Suffolk police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/2507/20."

The college has confirmed the paint was cleaned as quickly as possible after it was brought to their attention.

A spokeswoman from West Suffolk College said: "We were alerted to the fact that there were some small swastika symbols graffiti on the ground in one our car parks.

"We have spoken to the police and these symbols have now been removed. Graffiting is a social issue that effects all our society and we will always remove the graffiti as quickly as possible."