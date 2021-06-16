News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
West Suffolk chosen to become centre of excellence in new partnership

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:30 AM June 16, 2021   
West Suffolk College has become a centre of excellence to help deliver the best teaching to its students

West Suffolk College has become a centre of excellence to help deliver the best teaching to its students - Credit: West Suffolk College

The West Suffolk College has become the only educational establishment in the East of England to become a centre of excellence.

The Bury St Edmunds college has partnered with the WorldSkills organisation to help enhance the skills of its pupils. 

The scheme will see high performance coaches from Worldskills UK delivering 60 hours of sessions at the college over the next six months, working with staff and students to share their globally acquired knowledge. 

The partnership will help raise the bar for technical training and teaching standards at the college, which is already one of the UK's leading further education institutes and apprenticeship providers.

Dr Nikos Savvas, CEO of West Suffolk College and Suffolk Academies Trust, said: “I am immensely proud that the commitment, energy and dedication of our College community has been chosen for this amazing partnership.

"We are elite and not elitist - actively shaping our communities by offering upskilling and reskilling from technical training to degrees.

"As a WorldSkills UK Centre of Excellence we now have access to global knowledge – giving our students more opportunities to flourish and build the local and global economies of the future by matching high performance skills to jobs.”

Bury St Edmunds News

