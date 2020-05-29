E-edition Read the EADT online edition
West Suffolk stops nearly 300 council tax fraudsters in one year

PUBLISHED: 19:00 29 May 2020

West Suffolk Council reported 299 fraudulent singe person council tax discounts were stopped last year, saving £240,000 from being lost. Picture: ARCHANT

West Suffolk Council reported 299 fraudulent singe person council tax discounts were stopped last year, saving £240,000 from being lost. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Nearly 300 people were stopped from fraudulently claiming single person council tax discount in west Suffolk, new data reveals.

Figures published by West Suffolk Council revealed that 299 cases were identified in the 2019/20 financial year, which amounted to £240,362 the authority prevented from being lost.

The council said that figure was £130,000 more than recovered last year by the Anglia Revenues Partnership fraud team, which administers council tax billing, collection and debt recovery on behalf of the authority.

A council spokeswoman said: “The prevention of single person discount fraud is taken very seriously by West Suffolk Council and Suffolk County Council who, as the largest beneficiary of the council tax raised in West Suffolk, have made funding available to Anglia Revenues Partnership specifically to enable this work to be carried out.

“West Suffolk Council participates in the National Fraud Initiative (NFI) mandatory annual data matching exercise where council tax data is matched against the electoral register.

“Where there is a mismatch of information held on a council tax account with a single person discount showing that more than one adult is registered at the property this is highlighted and the discount is reviewed by the fraud and compliance team. The discount is removed where evidence supports the data match or the customer confirms there has been a change in the household.

“The fraud and compliance team also review all newly awarded single person discounts to confirm that customers are entitled to continue their entitlement to the discount.”

Elsewhere, there were 36 cases of ineligible council tax reductions identified totalling more than £28,000, while 97 cases of suspected housing benefit fraud were referred to the Single Fraud Investigation Service – a collection of bodies nationally which investigates suspicious claims.

Other figures presented to West Suffolk Council’s audit and performance committee included four social housing properties being recovered, and nearly 40 properties being found not to be on the council tax database.

Estimates by the Chartered Institute of Public Finance suggest that fraud costs local government £2.1billion per year nationwide.

Most Read

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

Watch out for SpaceX rocket in the skies tonight

The SpaceX Falcon 9 is set to launch from Florida at 9.33pm UK time Picture: AP PHOTO/DAVID J. PHILLIP

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

