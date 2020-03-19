Coronavirus: Five leisure centres to close until further notice

Leisure centres owned by West Suffolk Council will close tomorrow as part of efforts to delay the spread of coronavirus.

The centres in Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill, Mildenhall, Brandon and Newmarket will shut their doors from 4pm on Friday, March 20.

Council leader John Griffiths said: “We are acting on Government instructions to protect the health of our communities through avoiding unnecessary travel and minimising social contact.

“We appreciate the impact the loss of amenities will have on customers but hope they will agree that protecting more vulnerable residents is a priority, and look forward to welcoming them back as soon as is safe to do so.

“Our focus continues to remain on supporting and improving the health of our communities and businesses.”

Jo Rayner, cabinet member for leisure, culture and community hubs, said: “We will be freezing memberships to avoid financial loss for leisure centre members and hope that they are able to maintain some wellbeing in our award-winning parks and open spaces.

“Parents using our play areas with their children will understand the vital importance of hand washing and choosing less busy times, but will doubtless welcome being able to get outside.”

She said, while bearing in mind national guidelines on travel and social distancing, it was worth noting that organisations in the area, such as the National Trust, were keeping their parks open for the same reasons.

The leisure centres are managed on behalf of the council by not-for-profit charitable trust Abbeycroft Leisure.

