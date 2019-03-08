E-edition Read the EADT online edition
79 homes approved despite fears over Newmarket merging with Exning

PUBLISHED: 10:20 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:20 08 October 2019

The site in Newmarklet where 79 homes are to be developed. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The site in Newmarklet where 79 homes are to be developed. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Delayed plans for 79 new homes in Newmarket have been given the go-ahead, despite fears they would merge the town with Exning.

CALA Homes had applied for planning permission to transform land at Brickfield Stud, which would also include public open space.

West Suffolk Council's planning committee agreed to defer a decision at the start of September, voicing concerns that the application had been brought forward too early when the local plan was being debated later that month.

It had also been slammed by the town council which objected on highway safety grounds, as well as concerns the estate would merge Newmarket and Exning.

Last week, the plans were brought back to the council where they were approved, after the land was adopted for housing under latest local plan discussions.

The report prepared by planning officers said it was demonstrated to be sustainable.

It added: "It has been demonstrated that the impact on the HRI [horse racing industry] is neutral and the impact on the local highway network would not be severe.

"Where not directly provided for on-site, the application mitigates for ecological and infrastructure impacts through appropriate financial contributions towards education, healthcare provision, off-site highway works, and provision of footpath links."

Financial contributions include £351,648 for primary education, £289,978 for secondary education, £154,576 towards a pre-school and £45,900 for healthcare provision.

The developers said it would provide high quality homes for growing families and said it would "enhance the appearance of the site and the overall character of Newmarket".

As well as Newmarket Town Council, it also attracted ire from the Newmarket Horsemen's Group, which said it was horseracing land and should be treated as such.

The group said traffic would encounter the busy horse crossing at Rowley Drive/Hamilton Road, and challenged the assessment that traffic would use the A14 stating: "Either the writer has no understanding of what happens in practice or has chosen to ignore reality".

It is not yet clear when work will begin on the site.

