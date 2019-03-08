Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Climate change task force in West Suffolk set for approval

PUBLISHED: 08:04 21 July 2019

Work on a climate change task force will progress at West Suffolk Council. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Work on a climate change task force will progress at West Suffolk Council. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Work on a dedicated task force to look at climate change measures in West Suffolk is set to take a step forward this week.

West Suffolk Council leader John Griffiths said the work needed to be more than words. Picture: MARIAM GHAEMIWest Suffolk Council leader John Griffiths said the work needed to be more than words. Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

You may also want to watch:

In May, West Suffolk Council leader John Griffiths announced plans for an environment and climate change task force, with the scope of the group's work to be approved at cabinet this week.

It will pursue actions to make the authority carbon neutral by 2030, and consider a motion put forward at last week's full council meeting to declare a climate emergency.

Conservative leader John Griffiths said: "I think pretty well everyone can agree about the need to reduce harmful impacts on our environment and we all need to take further steps to do this.

"The task force I have proposed will make sure we continue to play our part.

"I have been very clear that this must not be just words, but must be looked at using the latest evidence so that we can take further meaningful and achievable action that will make a real difference.

"To make sure we are as effective as we can be, we have to understand what will work, what is achievable, how much it will cost and how soon we can implement it.

"This affects everyone which is why the task force will be cross party and report to cabinet so their findings can be looked at as quickly as possible."

It is anticipated that the group's first report will return to cabinet in the autumn, with another update expected early in 2020.

The Labour group at West Suffolk last week put forward a motion to full council to declare a climate emergency, but raised issues that it was not debated in public.

According to the council, all motions go to the relevant committees for debate.

Labour councillor Cliff Waterman, who seconded the motion, said: "I think everyone was geared up for an interesting debate but they just announced this procedural rule that it had to be kicked off to another committee.

"We don't know at this stage if that will be in public, we don't know what the conditions [of that committee] will be, we don't know how decisions will be made.

"This motion was a very concrete motion to commit the council to do something about the climate emergency.

"It was a complete trampling over of democracy - we could have had a really good and interesting debate on a motion we can all get behind."

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

Matchday Recap: Blues hit five as Norwood completes his treble and Jackson adds a brace

Kayden Jackson scores the second for Town early in the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

‘A very worrying situation’ – More than 400 jobs lost as factory confirms closure

Witham MP Priti Patel has said the closure of 2 Sisters Food Group�s Witham factory is hugely disappointing. Image: PA / Google.

Who has bought this award-winning Suffolk pub?

The Crown, in Stoke-by-Nayland, has been sold to The Chestnut Group. Photo: Erin Freeman.

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

Matchday Recap: Blues hit five as Norwood completes his treble and Jackson adds a brace

Kayden Jackson scores the second for Town early in the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

‘A very worrying situation’ – More than 400 jobs lost as factory confirms closure

Witham MP Priti Patel has said the closure of 2 Sisters Food Group�s Witham factory is hugely disappointing. Image: PA / Google.

Who has bought this award-winning Suffolk pub?

The Crown, in Stoke-by-Nayland, has been sold to The Chestnut Group. Photo: Erin Freeman.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after A14 crash

Police were called to the scene, on the A14 near Beyton, on Saturday morning Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Driver injured in A12 ‘hit and run’

The crash happened on the A12 near Boreham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

How this father-of-three is sharing his PTSD recovery via Instagram

John Clarke enjoying time with his children, William, Finley and Caitlin and their puppy, Willow Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

RSPCA joins debate about Latitude’s dyed pink sheep

Latitude Festival's famous pink sheep from back in 2016. Photo: James Bass

Relief as ‘absolutely essential’ bus service saved from axe

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge and Suffolk County Councillor Mary Evans, cabinet member for highways, transport and rural affairs Picture: JAMES CARTLIDGE MP
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists