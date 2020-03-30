E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Markets across west Suffolk to close

PUBLISHED: 19:26 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:26 30 March 2020

The market on the Cornhill and Buttermarket in Bury St Edmunds . Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

The market on the Cornhill and Buttermarket in Bury St Edmunds . Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Archant

West Suffolk Council is to close all markets to allow staff to be redeployed in the fight to tackle COVID-19 and its impact.

Market users and traders had been following social spacing and Government guidance with stalls spaced out to enable people to get essential food shopping.

The council said it had tried to keep the markets running as long as possible under the guidelines but operationally it could no longer be done as the numbers of traders and customers dwindled and demands on staff due to the impact of COVID-19 increased.

The closure will start from Tuesday March 31 and will cover Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket, Haverhill, Mildenhall, Brandon and Clare.

You may also want to watch:

John Griffiths, leader of West Suffolk Council, said: “Having a market in our towns is part of their history. But these are extraordinary times and an operational decision had to be made in the face of dwindling numbers at the markets, increased demands on staff and safety.

“Our staff can also be better used in other even more demanding areas to tackle the impact of COVID-19.

“I would like to thank all those who did use our markets and, of course, our traders for sticking to the rules and keeping people safe.

“I recognise this may be a blow for some, but we will continue to work with traders on other initiatives and of course, as soon as we can safely, re-open the markets.”

Join our Facebook group and sign up to our newsletter for daily updates on coronavirus in Suffolk.

For a full list of all our coronavirus coverage see here.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

What changes might we see after after coronavirus?

A man in Ipswich wears a face mask to ward off coronavirus - how might life be different once the pandemic is over? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I told my concerns to Marcus’ – Ian Milne opens up on messy McCarthy exit and ill-fated Paul Hurst era

Former Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne has been reflecting on the departure of Mick McCarthy (right) and Paul Hurst's short spell in charge. Photos: Archant

Most Read

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

What changes might we see after after coronavirus?

A man in Ipswich wears a face mask to ward off coronavirus - how might life be different once the pandemic is over? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I told my concerns to Marcus’ – Ian Milne opens up on messy McCarthy exit and ill-fated Paul Hurst era

Former Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne has been reflecting on the departure of Mick McCarthy (right) and Paul Hurst's short spell in charge. Photos: Archant

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Three people die at Colchester Hospital after contracting coronavirus

Colchester Hospital Picture: HOLLY HUME

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Suffolk reaches 100 as figures continue to rise

The Town Hall in Ipswich has been closed in response to Coronavirus and the Prime Minister's statement on March 16th Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bury Christmas Fayre falls victim to coronavirus

The Christmas Fayre in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

What’s on your lockdown to do list?

Paige Giles from Ipswich has spent some of her spare time making a vegetable patch Picture PAIGE GILES

Army of Suffolk student nurses prepare to support effort to combat coronavirus

The University of Suffolk has announced around 65 student nurses will help tackle the coronavirus outbreak across the county Picture: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK
Drive 24