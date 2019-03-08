'Unbelievable waste of time and money' - reaction to West Suffolk bin changes letters

Some residents thought it was a trick - timely with Halloween - when a letter from the council about bin collection day changes revealed seemingly no change.

West Suffolk Council sent the letters to nearly 80,000 households to notify them about changes in blue and black bin collection days and times, but some residents were left scratching their heads as their "new collection day" remained the same.

But West Suffolk Council has said 90% of the households in its area would see either a change to the day or the week in which their bin is emptied, and, where the days haven't changed, the times of collection for all residents has.

On the We Really Love Bury St Edmunds Facebook group those with seemingly no change to their bin day branded the letters a "waste of money, time and paper".

But a council spokesman said the £22,000 cost of sending the letters was "necessary" as the alternative would be people complaining the local authority had missed their bin.

One person on the Facebook group said: "I thought it was a trick to start with lol. Unbelievable waste of time and money."

Another person said: "Just opened my letter! Same day as it always has been. Waste of money or what??"

"Waste of time and paper," another said.

A West Suffolk Council spokesman said: "Even where the days haven't changed, the times of collection for all residents has.

"That means people who routinely put their bin out in the morning knowing the current time that it is emptied will need to ensure that it is out earlier - not everyone likes to put their bins out the night before.

"We also know from the last time that we carried out changes to bin collections that people like certainty around when they will be emptied even if it appears that there is very little change for a small percentage of residents."

He said the changes were due to housing growth across West Suffolk so it was about "delivering the most cost-effective service for taxpayers, keeping down the costs of bin freighters, fuel and staffing hours while getting the job done".

He added: "The council doesn't hold data for everybody's email or phone numbers and not all residents read the newspapers or are on social media so the only way to ensure we reach all residents is to write to them directly.

"There is a necessary cost associated with sending letters which is £22,000. The alternative however would be to have residents complaining that they had not been informed and that we had missed their bin which would then mean we would have to send out additional bin freighters, use additional fuel and pay staff for additional hours worked, all at a much higher cost to the taxpayer."

The brown bin collection day will remain unchanged this year for customers of the West Suffolk Garden Waste Collection Service.