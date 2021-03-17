News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
West Suffolk Council encouraging people to fill out Census form

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:45 PM March 17, 2021   
With Census packs arriving in the post, West Suffolk Council is encouraging households to complete their returns now, and to seek help if they are encountering difficulty. 

Every household in England and Wales is being sent a pack with a secure code for going online and completing information about all those under that roof on Census Day. 

The information gathered is used to make sure the services we need, such as education, health and transport can be provided. 

Leader of West Suffolk Council, John Griffiths said: “The information collected in the Census is fundamental to help provide the essential services we all need and it is therefore important to make it a success.  

“We are supporting the Office for National Statistics by working with local communities to help remove any barriers that may prevent residents taking part.  

“There is a national helpline and locally we also have a number you can call for a telephone appointment to help fill in the information required.  

“Help will also be available in different languages.” 

This is the first time the Census is being run digitally, and paper copies and support are available on request. 

Because of the scale of the exercise, the Office for National Statistics has despatched letters over two weeks, to ensure help centres and systems can deal with demand.  

It is a legal obligation to complete the form, and the survey is open until April, those who do not take part will be followed up.  

