Decision made on West Suffolk 330 homes plan

The plot of land in Fornham St Martin for the 330 homes. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Google Maps

Proposals to expand a housing development to more than 300 homes near Fornham All Saints have been given approval.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Developers Countryside Properties Ltd had secured planning permission in October 2014 to build 250 homes on land at Marham Park, but last August submitted revised plans for 330 properties on the same plot of land.

According to the developer’s agents Savills, that was in response to market demand for smaller and lower priced homes.

West Suffolk Council’s planning officers last week approved outline planning permission for the revamped scheme under powers delegated while the planning committee cannot meet.

The planning officer report said the increase of 80 homes was considered “acceptable” in light of planning policies, and neither Bury St Edmunds or Fornham All Saints parish councils objected to the revised plans.

Just one public objection was received.

According to the council, much of the road infrastructure has already been delivered and construction had begun on some of the parcels of land.

You may also want to watch:

In the application, Savills said: “This application has been prepared in response to the local housing market and housing need, which is a greater need for smaller and lower priced homes.”

It said that it would “ensure that the western edge of Marham Park is a cohesive neighbourhood contributing to the quality of the northern edge of Bury St Edmunds”.

“The principle of residential development on this site has already been established through the hybrid planning permission.

“This proposal will make a further positive contribution towards sustainable development through the delivery of much needed smaller and lower priced market and affordable homes,” it added.

Developer contributions include £452,969 towards a new secondary school and £331,920 towards a new primary.

Only outline planning permission has been approved, meaning the developers must come back with detailed designs in the future.

A spokesman from the developers has been contacted for comment.

The wider development in the area is expected to deliver around 1,070 homes in total.