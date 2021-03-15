West Suffolk Council to launch new scheme to help rough sleepers

Published: 12:59 PM March 15, 2021 Updated: 1:11 PM March 15, 2021

A new service to help rough sleepers in West Suffolk is being launched.

The service, which has been put together by West Suffolk County Council, will offer supported accommodation with personalised health care.

The aim of the initiative is to tailor support around the individual and provide a range of physical and mental health services that are required.

It is part of the wider work of the council designed to improve outcomes for individuals and stop the pattern of homelessness from reoccurring.

Councillor and Cabinet member for Housing at West Suffolk Council, Sara Mildmay-White, said: “We have been working for a number of years to reduce rough sleeping in West Suffolk, investing in as well as securing Government funds for different types of accommodation and support needs.

“Our whole approach is about helping people rebuild their lives.

“This initiative to provide personalised healthcare is very much part of that ethos and we are delighted to be working in partnership with the MVA and CCG to offer this new service.”

West Suffolk Council has already invested in extra accommodation as well as securing funds from the Government’s Next Steps Accommodation Programme for longer term accommodation for people with medium to high needs.

A spokesperson for West Suffolk Council said: “Despite the challenges around COVID-19, West Suffolk Council has continued to reduce rough sleeping through accommodation and support.

“In September 2018, when the rough sleeper support team was first set up, there were 36 rough sleepers in West Suffolk.

“Now there are currently five people, all of whom have declined offers of accommodation.

“The figure can change as people leave or accept accommodation and the Council continues to try to encourage those people who are still rough sleeping to take up the support and accommodation on offer.”