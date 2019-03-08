E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Public meetings for West Suffolk rural task force

PUBLISHED: 05:30 06 September 2019

The task force is working to identify opportunities and issues in rural areas. Photo: GETTY IMAGES

Archant

Residents, businesses and organisations in West Suffolk are being invited to give gve their views to a new taskforce working to identify opportunities and issues in rural areas.

It has been set up by West Suffolk Council which will be holding four meetings around the district open to anyone.

The meetings will be held on:

Monday 16 September 2.30pm-4pm at Freckenham Village Hall

Wednesday 18 September 5.30pm-7pm at Stanton Village Hall

Monday 23 September 2.30pm-4pm at Kedington Royal British Legion

Wednesday 25 September 6pm-7.30pm at Erskine Centre, Chedburgh

Mike Chester, chairman of West Suffolk Rural Taskforce said: "Our aim is to make recommendations that ensure rural considerations are taken into account in future council processes and decision making.

"This is the listening stage and we are asking people who live and run businesses and organisations in our rural areas to give us their opinions on what they see as the opportunities and issues where they are."

Anyone unable to attend can still contribute by completing an online survey, a hard copy at council offices, emailing a form, or by calling 01284 757633.

