Climate change - how council is fighting greenhouse gases

Schemes such as the Toggam Farm solar panel site in Lakenheath have helped West Suffolk Council in its fight against climate change. Picture: GREGG BROWN

West Suffolk Council says it is beating its environmental targets in reducing greenhouse gases, recycling and generating energy.

The findings come in the council's latest environmental statement as well as initial findings from its newly formed Environment and Climate Change Task Force.

The council's cabinet, due to meet on Tuesday January 14, will study the findings and be asked to support recommendations on ways the council can reduce and measure carbon use and explore new ways of environmentally friendly working.

West Suffolk Council leader John Griffiths said: "We have a strong track record on reducing greenhouse gases and being environmentally friendly which is backed up by our latest West Suffolk Environmental Statement and shows we are exceeding our targets.

"But we can, of course, always do more and that is why the Environment and Climate Change Task Force was set up."

The environment statement showed greenhouse gas emissions were down by 22.7% since 2010 - 226 tonnes less of CO2 compared to 2017.

Other findings were:

- Renewable energy generated by West Suffolk Council rose by 14% on last year and up by 66% since 2012/13

- Business mileage dropped by 9% since 2017 and by 34% since 2010

- Water consumption was down by nearly 14% since 2010

- The council recycled 52.4% of its office waste - up 9% on 2017

- Parks and open spaces achieved five national Green Flag Status awards

The task force was set up last July as part of the council's declaring a climate emergency.

Its immediate suggestions included moving to green energy to run council vehicles and buildings, and working with the community, businesses and housing sector to develop best practice.

Councillors will also look at possibilities around tree planting programmes.

Mr Griffiths said the task force - made up of councillors from across the authority - had come up with ideas that were "an excellent step forward".

"I am confident further initiatives will also be coming forward in the future, and businesses will also play a major part in this as tackling an issue like this cannot be done alone."