Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Forest Heath homes due seven years of council tax increases

PUBLISHED: 11:45 02 February 2019

Council tax levels for the two councils in West Suffolk will begin to align from April. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Council tax levels for the two councils in West Suffolk will begin to align from April. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Homes in Forest Heath are set to see a small increase in their district council precept, as council tax levels between the two West Suffolk councils begin to align.

Councillor Stephen Edwards from Forest Heath District Council said the aligning of council tax would have happened regardless of whether the two councils merged. Picture: GREGG BROWNCouncillor Stephen Edwards from Forest Heath District Council said the aligning of council tax would have happened regardless of whether the two councils merged. Picture: GREGG BROWN

St Edmundsbury Borough Council and Forest Heath District Council will merge in May to become West Suffolk Council.

Currently the two councils have differing levels for the district/borough council element, but a small rise is set to be approved for Forest Heath homes as part of a seven-year plan to align the two.

It means Forest Heath homes taxed at Band D – the government benchmark – will have a £4.95 increase on their bill from this year – just under 10p a week.

St Edmundsbury homes at Band D will not see an increase.

Ian Houlder from St Edmundsbury Borough Council said the budget would cement a strong financial position. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY BOROUGH COUNCILIan Houlder from St Edmundsbury Borough Council said the budget would cement a strong financial position. Picture: ST EDMUNDSBURY BOROUGH COUNCIL

The change is set to be approved on Tuesday at the shadow executive meeting.

In a joint statement, resources and performance cabinet members Stephen Edwards (Forest Heath) and Ian Houlder (St Edmundsbury), said: “The proposals being put forward sets a balanced budget for the next two years.

“Creating the new council not only helps cement that strong financial position but means the new authority will be in a better place to seize investment and income opportunities while being able to drive prosperity, jobs and the economy for our communities and businesses.

“It also means that we will be in a better position to face some of the financial challenges that councils across the UK are already facing.

“Therefore, the council will continue the policy of investing heavily in our families and communities work, supporting new businesses coming to West Suffolk while delivering high quality services.

“As part of the creation the council tax levels for the both authorities will be harmonised over seven years.

“This means the former Forest Heath area, will see a rise in council tax of just under 10p a week but this would have been the case whether a new council had been created or not.

“It was also part of the business case when the plans were announced more than a year ago and have been approved by government.

“The shadow authority is also going through harmonising various policies ready for the beginning of April and the creation of the new West Suffolk Council.”

Among those areas being brought into line are taxi fares and parking charges, with work aligning all areas of council business having been underway for more than a year.

Suffolk County Council’s cabinet last week approved a 4% council tax increase, although it still needs to be signed off by full council on February 14 to go ahead, while the Police and Crime Commissioner has increased the policing element by 12.7%.

It means that overall, most Suffolk homes are set to see a rise of around 4.7% in council tax bills.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘They looked like smurfs’ – firefighters and pets left covered in blue ink in wake of fire

This cat was spotted entirely blue in Clacton. Picture: TERRY OLIVER

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘They looked like smurfs’ – firefighters and pets left covered in blue ink in wake of fire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Thousands of new patients unable to get dentist appointment on NHS, according to survey

Thousands of people are unable to get a dental appointment on the NHS in Suffolk, according to a survey commissioned by NHS England

Matchday Live: Blues bid to secure back-to-back home wins as Bruce’s Wednesday come to Town

Ipswich Town take on Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Can High Streets in towns like Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds survive the current upheavals?

Despite all the talk of internet shopping, most Christmas presents were bought from shops. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘We’re doomed’ Is there another disastrous Dad’s Army remake on the horizon?

Dad's Army Starring Clive Dunn, John Laurie, Arthur Lowe, John Le Mesurier Photo: Columbia Tri-Star

Sleet could fall over Suffolk but no more snow forecast this weekend

Suffolk is not predicted to have blankets of snow this weekend. Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists