Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

How much will West Suffolk Hackney Carriage fares rise by?

PUBLISHED: 05:30 27 January 2019

Changes have been made to Hackney Carriage fares in West Suffolk. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Changes have been made to Hackney Carriage fares in West Suffolk. Picture: PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

PA Archive/PA Images

Changes to Hackney Carriage tariffs in West Suffolk are set to be approved this week, which will feature a price hike of 60p upwards for Forest Heath passengers.

A review of fares first began at St Edmundsbury and Forest Heath councils in April last year, to align them ahead of the two councils merging into West Suffolk Council this year.

The first stage was completed in June which aligned fares without the need for an increase.

On Tuesday, January 29, the West Suffolk informal licensing and regulatory committee will agree the final proposals following the last public consultation, with the new fares to be introduced from February 18.

For Forest Heath passengers, a standard day fare will cost 60p more for a one mile journey, with fares costing an additional 3p per mile after that, for 12am-6am journeys a hike of £1.90 and 36p per mile jump.

Susan Glossop from St Edmundsbury Borough Council said the fares were more in line with 2015 prices for St Eds passengers. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDSusan Glossop from St Edmundsbury Borough Council said the fares were more in line with 2015 prices for St Eds passengers. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Fares for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day will rise by £2.10 for the first mile.

Councillor Lance Stanbury, Forest Heath’s portfolio holder for planning and growth said: “‘We are committed to improving simplicity and affordability for customers while ensuring fairness for taxi drivers and proprietors.

“Forest Heath Hackney drivers have not had a fare increase since 2014, something that has been taken into account in the proposals, which mainly affect the starting prices Forest Heath customers would pay.”

But for those in St Edmundsbury, the changes mean fares are more in line with what customers were paying in 2015.

Standard day fares remain the same initial cost with a small rise by 3p per mile, while 12am-6am journeys drop by 10p for the first mile but rise by 36p per mile after.

Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day first-mile fares will drop from £8.40 to £7.60.

Councillor Susan Glossop, portfolio holder for planning and growth at St Edmundsbury, said: “The proposals support our aims of affordability and take St Edmundsbury drivers back more or less to 2015 prices.”

A joint statement from the pair added: “The aim of the Hackney fare review was to keep affordability and avoid a negative impact on the trade, which we believe has been achieved through the rounds of consultation and subsequent adjustments to proposals that will be considered by our licensing and regulatory committees.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

16,000 rail travellers to Stansted fined after believing they could use Oyster card

People have been caught out on Stansted Express trains thinking they could use Oyster cards as payment Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Lowestoft: Man jailed for 10 years for raping 12-year-old girl

Robert Anderson Fulton of Southwell Road, Lowestoft, pleaded guilty to raping a 12-year-old girl.

Headteacher to take student vandals for in-person apologies after Framlingham vandalism

Framlingham College. Pitcure: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘The club is not for sale, nor do I want to sell’ - Evans on what’s gone wrong at Town, and the future

Ipswich owner Marcus Evans. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Most Read

16,000 rail travellers to Stansted fined after believing they could use Oyster card

People have been caught out on Stansted Express trains thinking they could use Oyster cards as payment Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Lowestoft: Man jailed for 10 years for raping 12-year-old girl

Robert Anderson Fulton of Southwell Road, Lowestoft, pleaded guilty to raping a 12-year-old girl.

Headteacher to take student vandals for in-person apologies after Framlingham vandalism

Framlingham College. Pitcure: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘The club is not for sale, nor do I want to sell’ - Evans on what’s gone wrong at Town, and the future

Ipswich owner Marcus Evans. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

Ipswich Waterfront during the 'Beast from the East' last year. Heavy snow could hit Suffolk and north Essex on Tuesday Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Campaigners urge MPs to abandon Sizewell C after nuclear power plant project halted

TASC members protesting over Sizewell C Picture: TASC

Free bikini wax offer launched to promote life-saving smear tests

Beauty salon Aimez-vous is offering free bikini waxes to help promote smear tests Picture: AIMEZ-VOUS

Redundancy costs at Essex County Council reach £8.5m

Essex County Council have spent over £8.5m on redundancies in 2017/18. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Carl Marston’s ‘Around the Grounds’: a visit to Whitton United

The stand behind one of the goals at Whitton United, during the midweek clash against Godmanchester Rovers last week. Picture: CARL MARSTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists