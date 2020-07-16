Car flips onto roof leaving woman with broken arm

A woman was taken to hospital after her car overturned on a west Suffolk road this morning.

Police were called to the scene in Brandon Road, near Wordwell, at 10am this morning to reports of a single vehicle collision.

A silver Mini had overturned and was on its roof in the middle of the road.

The driver, a woman thought to be in her 20s, was treated by the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) team and paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service.

She was assessed at the scene and given analgesia for a suspected broken arm, then taken to hospital in a land ambulance for further care.

The road was cleared at 11.10am after the vehicle was recovered.