E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Car flips onto roof leaving woman with broken arm

PUBLISHED: 15:37 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:39 16 July 2020

Suffolk Accident Rescue Service were called to the collision in Brandon Road, near Wordwell, this morning. Picture: SARS

Suffolk Accident Rescue Service were called to the collision in Brandon Road, near Wordwell, this morning. Picture: SARS

Archant

A woman was taken to hospital after her car overturned on a west Suffolk road this morning.

Police were called to the scene in Brandon Road, near Wordwell, at 10am this morning to reports of a single vehicle collision.

You may also want to watch:

A silver Mini had overturned and was on its roof in the middle of the road.

The driver, a woman thought to be in her 20s, was treated by the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) team and paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service.

She was assessed at the scene and given analgesia for a suspected broken arm, then taken to hospital in a land ambulance for further care.

The road was cleared at 11.10am after the vehicle was recovered.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Children plucked from the water as dramatic sea rescue shows ‘hidden dangers at the beach’

The rescue took place at Clacton's West Beach. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Children plucked from the water as dramatic sea rescue shows ‘hidden dangers at the beach’

The rescue took place at Clacton's West Beach. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Age UK Suffolk to close – 143 to lose their jobs

Local charity Age UK Suffolk is to cease operating as a result of the coronavirus pandemic Picture: AGE UK SUFFOLK

Work begins to bring down Orfordness lighthouse

Preparatory work has begun to bring down the Orfordness Lighthouse Picture: CARL HUMPHREY

Burglary suspects had Taser when they allegedly broke into rural home, court hears

Both men appeared on video link at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police investigate alarm to find drunk rugby pro asleep inside restaurant

Edmundo Lounge in Bury St Edmunds Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Meet the 3am riser who cycles Ipswich in the dead of night

Alex Pilgrim says he likes waking up early for his night-time cycle ride around Ipswich. Picture: ALEX PILGRIM