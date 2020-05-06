E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Statues stolen from Suffolk cemetery

PUBLISHED: 17:08 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:08 06 May 2020

Suffolk police is appealing for information after two statues were stolen from West Suffolk Crematorium Picture: TUDOR MORGAN-OWEN

Suffolk police is appealing for information after two statues were stolen from West Suffolk Crematorium Picture: TUDOR MORGAN-OWEN

Two statues have been stolen from a burial plot at a Suffolk cemetery.

The two statues were stolen from West Suffolk Crematorium in Risby at some point between Friday, May 1 and Saturday, May 2.

A two-foot concrete statue of a woman and a 10-inch statue of a fairy were stolen from a burial plot at the site.

Suffolk police are appealing for any witnesses, those who have any information regarding the incident – or those who may have been offered similar items for sale – to come forward.

Those with any information which may aid Suffolk police in their enquiry should contact the force on 101, quoting crime reference 37/24894/20.

Alternatively, information can be supplied anonymously to charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, or via their website.

