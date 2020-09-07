E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Domestic abuse referrals up 27% during lockdown in West Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 08:39 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:39 07 September 2020

Detective Superintendent Eamonn Bridger said domestic abuse could not be excused. Picture: ARCHANT

Detective Superintendent Eamonn Bridger said domestic abuse could not be excused. Picture: ARCHANT

MICHAEL STEWARD

Domestic abuse referrals in west Suffolk rose by more than a quarter during the coronavirus lockdown, latest data shows – and more reports are expected over the coming weeks and months.

Suffolk Constabulary is reassuring victims and survivors of domestic abuse that they are not alone during this challenging time as the country tackles coronavirus Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYSuffolk Constabulary is reassuring victims and survivors of domestic abuse that they are not alone during this challenging time as the country tackles coronavirus Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

According to latest figures compiled by the Western Suffolk Community Safety Partnership, the number of reports of domestic abuse from March to July this year was 27% higher than the same period last year.

But with fears that lockdown could put victims more at risk, it is understood the increase was not as high as first feared by specialist organisations.

Speaking at West Suffolk Council’s scrutiny committee on Thursday night, communities and families team leader Lesley-Ann Keogh, said: “Domestic abuse is one of our priorities.

“Working with the Suffolk Domestic Abuse Partnership, I felt specialist services adapted extremely quickly to lockdown.

“We have seen a slight increase – from March-July this year compared to last year we have seen a 27% increase, however specialist services have reported that they felt the peak was going to be a lot higher than that.

“They see it as quite a positive that people still feel able to disclose to services and services are still there to meet the need.”

According to the partnership, additional measures were put in place when lockdown began such as ensuring services had online and telephone avenues to get help.

Call handlers on the Home but not Alone scheme were also alert to potential domestic abuse.

Councillor Joanna Spicer, who chairs the community safety partnership, said: “There certainly has been an increase in reported domestic abuse since lockdown began.

You may also want to watch:

“I personally have a worry that we could see even more of an increase in reporting in the near future now that children are hopefully back at school and life is beginning to return to being able to be out and about more.

“I think we may well see more reporting for people who felt it was difficult [to report it while locked down at home].”

Police services have urged people in danger or who are victims of domestic abuse to get the support they need.

Chief detective superintendent Eamonn Bridger, head of crime and safeguarding at Suffolk Constabulary, said: “We know that the challenges presented by the Covid-19 restrictions have meant that those who are vulnerable, such as victims of domestic abuse, whether children or adults, are more likely to be at risk of harm.

“We want to reassure victims, that you do not need to suffer in silence; we are always here to help you.

“A home can be more like prison for those living or sharing one with an abuser.

“This is a particularly stressful time for those locked into an abusive situation and stress levels can be high.

“Our message to abusers is that your behaviour will not be excused.

“We take domestic abuse reports very seriously and deal with incidents robustly.

“If you are in immediate danger, or you know someone else who is, you should still call 999 or call one of the organisations and charities we have listed on our website.”

Call Suffolk County Council’s domestic abuse helpline run with Anglia Care Trust on 0800 977 5690 for support.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

People sent hundreds of miles from Suffolk for Covid test as ‘high-risk’ areas made priority

James Robertson is a key worker and wanted to get himself, his wife and three-year-old son tested, however they were told South Wales was their nearest testing station. Picture: JAMES ROBERTSON

First look: Family hopes new farm shop cafe will become ‘destination’ for visitors

Matthew Russell and Hannah Griffiths are the shop and cafe managers at the Willow Tree Farm Cafe in Glemsford. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

What lockdown rules are still in place?

What lockdown rules are still in place? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

First look: Glamping and leisure park to open in heart of Constable Country

A new holiday and leisure park will be opening next year in Brantham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

People sent hundreds of miles from Suffolk for Covid test as ‘high-risk’ areas made priority

James Robertson is a key worker and wanted to get himself, his wife and three-year-old son tested, however they were told South Wales was their nearest testing station. Picture: JAMES ROBERTSON

First look: Family hopes new farm shop cafe will become ‘destination’ for visitors

Matthew Russell and Hannah Griffiths are the shop and cafe managers at the Willow Tree Farm Cafe in Glemsford. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

What lockdown rules are still in place?

What lockdown rules are still in place? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

First look: Glamping and leisure park to open in heart of Constable Country

A new holiday and leisure park will be opening next year in Brantham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: Rare birds hatch in Suffolk for first time in over 300 years

Spoonbills have successfully raised and fledged chicks for the first time in Suffolk since 1668. Picture: STEVE EVERETT

Spot yourself in our Glemham Hall car show gallery

Karrie White with her Triumph at the Glenham Hall car show Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

People sent hundreds of miles from Suffolk for Covid test as ‘high-risk’ areas made priority

James Robertson is a key worker and wanted to get himself, his wife and three-year-old son tested, however they were told South Wales was their nearest testing station. Picture: JAMES ROBERTSON

Domestic abuse referrals up 27% during lockdown in West Suffolk

Detective Superintendent Eamonn Bridger said domestic abuse could not be excused. Picture: ARCHANT