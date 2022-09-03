News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fire crews tackle huge stack blaze in west Suffolk overnight

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:55 PM September 3, 2022
The fire broke out in a field in Barnardiston

Fire crews spent several hours tackling a huge stack blaze that broke out in a field in west Suffolk.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident on land off Hall Road in Barnardiston, near Haverhill, at 8.41pm on Friday.

Firefighters from Sudbury, Clare and Wickhambrook fire stations were dispatched to the scene.

One crew remained at the field the morning after the blaze started.

Clare fire station shared a picture of the blaze on social media, which showed smoke billowing from the straw stack.

It is the latest field fire to break in Suffolk in recent weeks, including a blaze in Wenhaston in east Suffolk on Friday afternoon.

