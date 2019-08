Live

GCSE Results Day 2019: Live updates from West Suffolk

Left to right: Maddie Coombes, Ed Harley and Lizi Bolton celebrate their outstanding GCSE results at Ixworth Free School Picture: GREGG BROWN Archant

Today students across Suffolk and North Essex will receive their GCSE Results.

Throughout the day we will be bringing you live coverage as the results come in.