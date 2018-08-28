West Suffolk good causes bid for share of £144,000 grant pot

More than £240,000 of St Edmundsbury Borough Council community chest bids have been received Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

Good causes across west Suffolk will find out if their bids for council grant funding have been successful this month, with thousands of pounds set to be dished out to projects.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The shadow executive meeting comprising of St Edmundsbury and Forest Heath councillors will decide on the applications when it meets on November 27.

At the St Edmundsbury Borough Council grant working party meeting last week, the bids were discussed and recommendations put forward.

There were 21 bids totalling £240,744 put forward.

A spokesman from St Edmundsbury Borough Council said: “The grant working party considered 21 applications totalling £240,744 from a wide variety of local voluntary sector organisations for funding from the St Edmundsbury Community Chest next year.

“Recommendations from the working party will be decided by shadow executive on November 27 and applicants will be contacted following the final decision.”

Papers published for the grant working party revealed there was £144,680.20 remaining of this year’s community chest budget, with applicants able to apply for a maximum of two years.

Charities, community groups and other good causes across the west of the county put in a bid for specific projects, including health groups, counselling services, family support causes, bodies providing advice and support and sports and arts collectives.

The cash has provided vital funding for groups in previous years on projects that have made a difference to people across the area.

Suffolk West Citizens Advice Bureau last year was awarded £182,000 to provide free information, advice and advocacy for those most in need, while £10,000 was given to REACH for its foodbank work in Haverhill.

Elsewhere in 2017, St Nicholas Hospice Care used its pair of grants to provide outreach support for hospice services in Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill.

Relate was awarded £5,000 bursary support for counselling and therapy services and other success stories included Suffolk Cinema Network, HomeStart Mid and West Suffolk and the Our Special Friends cause providing companion animals.

Visit www.westsuffolk.gov.uk to find out more about community chest grants.