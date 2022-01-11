West Suffolk homes left without water after 'leak'
- Credit: Archant
Homes in west Suffolk have been left with little or no water this morning after a "leak" near Bury St Edmunds.
Residents in Thurston and Pakenham have been affected by the issue that Anglian Water bosses say they are "working hard to identify".
A statement on the water company's website reads: "We're really sorry but some customers in Thurston may have very low water pressure or no pressure at all.
"We are aware of reports of a loss of supply in the area and are working hard to identify the cause so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible.
"Our systems indicate that this could be caused by a leak in the area, so if you have spotted a leak that we may not be aware of please call us to report that."
It is expected that water supply should be back to normal by 12pm.
Anglian Water has been approached for more information.
