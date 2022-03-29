West Suffolk homes left with cloudy or white water after 'air in water'

Homes in west Suffolk have been left with cloudy or white water - Credit: Archant

Engineers are responding to calls that homes in west Suffolk have been left with little or no water.

Some homes and businesses near Bury St Edmunds that do have water may be experiencing white or cloudy water, Anglian Water has said.

A statement on Anglian Water's website reads: "We're really sorry but some customers in Borley Green may be experiencing white or cloudy water.

"This is caused by air in the water and we are carrying out localised flushing to remedy this.

"Air in water in harmless and should clear if the water is allowed to stand in a glass.

"Some disturbances are usually short lived."

Further information about white water can be found on Anglia Water's website.

Anglian Water has been approached for a comment for more information.