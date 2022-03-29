News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

West Suffolk homes left with cloudy or white water after 'air in water'

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 3:15 PM March 29, 2022
Homes in Ipswich have been left without water after a leak

Homes in west Suffolk have been left with cloudy or white water - Credit: Archant

Engineers are responding to calls that homes in west Suffolk have been left with little or no water. 

Some homes and businesses near Bury St Edmunds that do have water may be experiencing white or cloudy water, Anglian Water has said. 

A statement on Anglian Water's website reads: "We're really sorry but some customers in Borley Green may be experiencing white or cloudy water. 

"This is caused by air in the water and we are carrying out localised flushing to remedy this.

"Air in water in harmless and should clear if the water is allowed to stand in a glass.

"Some disturbances are usually short lived."

Further information about white water can be found on Anglia Water's website

Anglian Water has been approached for a comment for more information. 

Suffolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

This town cottage in Southwold is on the market for £1 million

Suffolk Live News

Look inside £1million cottage in Southwold with bags of character

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Fire at The Manor, Herringswell

Suffolk Live News

14 fire crews tackle blaze at manor house in Suffolk village

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna punches the air in celebration after his side had secured a 1-0

Ipswich Town vs Plymouth Argyle | Match reaction

'Potentially a powerful football club' - McKenna on Plymouth win

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Paul Mariner banners on display in the stands ahead of the game.

Ipswich Town vs Plymouth Argyle | Live

Matchday Recap: Town take the points on Mariner Day

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon