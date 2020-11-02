Woman allegedly racially abused three A&E staff, police say

West Suffolk Hospital, Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A woman who allegedly racially abused three members of staff at West Suffolk Hospital had released herself from the hospital minutes before the incident.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk police attended the hospital on Saturday following reports that a woman had told a doctor to “go home”.

St Edmundsbury Police tweeted in the early hours of the morning to say that a doctor was left “distraught” after the incident.

A 44-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and has since been released under investigation.

West Suffolk Hospital chief executive Steve Dunn who later thanked the officers involved.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “Thank you for taking action on this and supporting our staff. We must not tolerate racism.

“We so appreciate the supportive and collaborative working relationship we have with you.”

A police spokesperson said: “A 44-year-old woman was arrested on October 31 at about 1am at West Suffolk hospital.

“She released herself from hospital and then returned where she was allegedly racially abusive towards three staff members.

“The woman was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and taken to Bury PIC for questioning – she was subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.”