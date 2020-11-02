E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Woman allegedly racially abused three A&E staff, police say

PUBLISHED: 14:59 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:59 02 November 2020

West Suffolk Hospital, Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A woman who allegedly racially abused three members of staff at West Suffolk Hospital had released herself from the hospital minutes before the incident.

Suffolk police attended the hospital on Saturday following reports that a woman had told a doctor to “go home”.

St Edmundsbury Police tweeted in the early hours of the morning to say that a doctor was left “distraught” after the incident.

A 44-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and has since been released under investigation.

West Suffolk Hospital chief executive Steve Dunn who later thanked the officers involved.

He said: “Thank you for taking action on this and supporting our staff. We must not tolerate racism.

“We so appreciate the supportive and collaborative working relationship we have with you.”

A police spokesperson said: “A 44-year-old woman was arrested on October 31 at about 1am at West Suffolk hospital.

“She released herself from hospital and then returned where she was allegedly racially abusive towards three staff members.

“The woman was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and taken to Bury PIC for questioning – she was subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.”

