West Suffolk announces death of coronavirus positive patient
PUBLISHED: 10:18 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:17 17 September 2020
Archant
West Suffolk Hospital has announced the death of a patient who had previously tested positive for coronavirus.
The hospital said that the patient, a man in his 80s, passed away at the hospital earlier this week. He had underlying health problems.
The death was the first for the trust in several weeks; the hospital has only reported a handful of deaths since the end of June.
ESNEFT, which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, has not announced a coronavirus death since the end of July.
Dr Stephen Dunn, chief executive for the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We can confirm that sadly, a patient in their 80s with underlying health conditions has passed away at West Suffolk Hospital. They had tested positive for Covid-19.
“Our thoughts and condolences remain with their family and loved ones at this difficult time.”
