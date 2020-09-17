E-edition Read the EADT online edition
West Suffolk announces death of coronavirus positive patient

PUBLISHED: 10:18 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:17 17 September 2020

West Suffolk Hospital have announced the death of a patient from Covid-19 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

West Suffolk Hospital has announced the death of a patient who had previously tested positive for coronavirus.

The hospital said that the patient, a man in his 80s, passed away at the hospital earlier this week. He had underlying health problems.

The death was the first for the trust in several weeks; the hospital has only reported a handful of deaths since the end of June.

ESNEFT, which runs Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, has not announced a coronavirus death since the end of July.

Dr Stephen Dunn, chief executive for the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We can confirm that sadly, a patient in their 80s with underlying health conditions has passed away at West Suffolk Hospital. They had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with their family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

