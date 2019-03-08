Heavy Showers

Mother and daughter hospital archery duo head to Holland

PUBLISHED: 15:33 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:33 31 July 2019

Karen and Natasja Pinches, who both work at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, are heading to Holland to compete in the European Field Archery Championships Picture: WEST SUFFOLK HOSPITAL

Archant

A mother and daughter - who both work at the same Suffolk hospital - are to compete at the European Field Archery Championships.

Karen and Natasja Pinches, who work at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, will travel to Holland for the championships along with husband and dad Charlie, who was the first member of the family to take up the sport.

The talented group are hoping for more success after each member of the family won gold in their competitive categories in the UK and Ireland Field Archery Championships in South Wales recently.

Mum Karen said: "It was a challenging course in Wales, as we're not used to training on hilly terrain here in Suffolk. However, we're proud of our achievements and are ready to do our best in the Europeans."

The family will compete against competitors from across Europe in Holland, in both 'field' and 'hunter' rounds, where targets are placed at even or uneven distances from the archer.

The 2019 International Field Archery Association European Field Archery Championships will take place from August 2 to August 10 in Doorwerth, the Netherlands.

