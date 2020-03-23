E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Doctors at West Suffolk Hospital treating confirmed coronavirus patient

PUBLISHED: 07:30 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:55 23 March 2020

West Suffolk Hospital Picture: GREGG BROWN

West Suffolk hospital have confirmed they are treating a patient who has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a post on the hospital’s website, officials confirm that the patient is currently being treated at the Bury St Edmunds medical site and that every precaution is being taken to prevent the virus from spreading.

Medical director, Dr Nick Jenkins, said: “Everyone has a role to play in helping to prevent the spread of infection. Please help by following the public health advice.

“To protect yourself, please be scrupulous with your hygiene and avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth and use and then bin tissues if you cough or sneeze. Thorough hand washing will help to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“Patients who need to attend for urgent or emergency care should still come to hospital, as should patients with appointments unless contacted and told otherwise.”

So far, 18 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Suffolk.

It is generally accepted that many more have the disease but have not been tested.

Nationally, 5,683 people have tested positive for the virus. Of those, 281 have sadly died.

