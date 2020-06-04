Two more coronavirus related deaths reported in Suffolk

Two more deaths have been reported at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Two new coronavirus related deaths have been reported in Suffolk, according to the latest NHS figures.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Both deaths came at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds on June 2.

No further details are known about the patients at this time but a statement from the hospital is expected later this afternoon.

The East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust which runs Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals did not report any further deaths on Thursday.

The total for Thursday was lower than the same time last week, when three deaths where reported in the area.

The latest data brings the total number of deaths reported this week in Suffolk and north Essex to nine.

On Tuesday, no new deaths were reported in our region for the first time since March.

Nationally, 39,728 people are known to have died from the virus.