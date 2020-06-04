E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Two more coronavirus related deaths reported in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 14:54 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:14 04 June 2020

Two more deaths have been reported at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two more deaths have been reported at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Two new coronavirus related deaths have been reported in Suffolk, according to the latest NHS figures.

Both deaths came at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds on June 2.

No further details are known about the patients at this time but a statement from the hospital is expected later this afternoon.

The East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust which runs Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals did not report any further deaths on Thursday.

The total for Thursday was lower than the same time last week, when three deaths where reported in the area.

The latest data brings the total number of deaths reported this week in Suffolk and north Essex to nine.

On Tuesday, no new deaths were reported in our region for the first time since March.

Nationally, 39,728 people are known to have died from the virus.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of ‘devastating’ fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

11 more die with coronavirus at Suffolk’s care homes

Eleven people died in Suffolk's care home after contracting coronavirus in the past week, the CQC said Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Rain at last! Days of unbroken sunshine to end with wet weather

Rain is on the way in Suffolk and Essex after weeks of warm weather Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of ‘devastating’ fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

11 more die with coronavirus at Suffolk’s care homes

Eleven people died in Suffolk's care home after contracting coronavirus in the past week, the CQC said Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Rain at last! Days of unbroken sunshine to end with wet weather

Rain is on the way in Suffolk and Essex after weeks of warm weather Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teenage girl attacked with machete and police officers hurt in Stowmarket

Police allegedly searching a house after an incident near NRG Fitness. PICTURE: Hermione Way

‘Like living in a movie’ - neighbours react after major police incident

Police allegedly searching a house after an incident near NRG Fitness. PICTURE: Hermione Way

Goodwill gesture or safety hazard? Rainbow-painted bridge to be restored to original colour

The Shingle Street bridge was painted in various colours Picture: SUPPLIED BY HOLLESLEY PC

Council hands £154,000 lifeline to leisure operator during Covid-19 crisis

Abbeycroft Leisure runs five gyms in West Suffolk, including Newmarket Leisure Centre (pictured). Picture: ABBEYCROFT LEISURE

Fast-growing global foods maker launches new hot sauce range

Surya Foods managing director Harry Dulai says the hot sauce sector is growing by 9% a year Picture: SURYA FOODS
Drive 24