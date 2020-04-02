Two further patients die from coronavirus at West Suffolk Hospital

West Suffolk Hospital Picture: ARCHANT Archant

West Suffolk Hospital has confirmed two further patients have died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It brings the total number of deaths at the hospital to five.

One patient was in their 80s and the other was in their 90s, and both had underlying health conditions.

Medical director Nick Jenkins said: “We can confirm that sadly two patients with underlying health conditions, one in their 80s and one in their 90s, have passed away at West Suffolk Hospital.

“They had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with these patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

The news comes after Colchester Hospital confirmed another two deaths from coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths from the infection at the Turner Road site to 11.

MORE: All of our coronavirus stories in one place

More than 500 people have so far contracted coronavirus in Suffolk and Essex, according to government data published yesterday.

Released by Public Health England, the figures show the number of cases in Suffolk has risen to 125, while Essex now has 420 positive tests.

In the east of England there are currently 1,841 confirmed cases, with the overall figure for the UK at 29,474.

Across Britain, 2,352 of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

• Stay up to date with the latest coronavirus news by joining our Facebook group and signing up for our newsletter.