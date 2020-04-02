E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Two further patients die from coronavirus at West Suffolk Hospital

PUBLISHED: 10:42 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:46 02 April 2020

West Suffolk Hospital Picture: ARCHANT

West Suffolk Hospital Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

West Suffolk Hospital has confirmed two further patients have died after testing positive for coronavirus.

It brings the total number of deaths at the hospital to five.

One patient was in their 80s and the other was in their 90s, and both had underlying health conditions.

Medical director Nick Jenkins said: “We can confirm that sadly two patients with underlying health conditions, one in their 80s and one in their 90s, have passed away at West Suffolk Hospital.

“They had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with these patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

The news comes after Colchester Hospital confirmed another two deaths from coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths from the infection at the Turner Road site to 11.

MORE: All of our coronavirus stories in one place

More than 500 people have so far contracted coronavirus in Suffolk and Essex, according to government data published yesterday.

Released by Public Health England, the figures show the number of cases in Suffolk has risen to 125, while Essex now has 420 positive tests.

In the east of England there are currently 1,841 confirmed cases, with the overall figure for the UK at 29,474.

Across Britain, 2,352 of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

• Stay up to date with the latest coronavirus news by joining our Facebook group and signing up for our newsletter.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Body found in seaside town

A huge emergency service response was spotted in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Coronavirus cases in Suffolk rise to 116

Empty roads in and around Martlesham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Body found in seaside town

A huge emergency service response was spotted in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Coronavirus cases in Suffolk rise to 116

Empty roads in and around Martlesham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Two further patients die from coronavirus at West Suffolk Hospital

West Suffolk Hospital Picture: ARCHANT

Housing estate plans refused in bid to protect ‘important’ countryside view

Plans for a 34 home estate in Elmsett have been rejected over concerns an 'important' country side view would be ruined. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Here to help’: How town centre businesses are adapting services

Shoppers previously in Lowestoft town centre.

‘I am so unbelievably proud of what I accomplished’ - Hannah exits MasterChef

Hannah Gregory left MasterChef on April 1 during Knockout Week Picture: BBC

Join in second Clap for Our Carers tonight - to thank NHS and all key workers

Residents of Cemetery Road came out in force to clap for the NHS last week. Another Clap for Our Carers is planned tonight Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24