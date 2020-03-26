Hospital gives free parking to NHS staff during coronavirus outbreak

West Suffolk Hospital is offering free parking for all its NHS staff during coronavirus pandemic. Picture: GREGG BROWN

West Suffolk Hospital has introduced free car parking for its staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pleased to announce free car parking for staff while we are dealing with Coronavirus from tomorrow. Least we can do to help staff help our patients and community — Dr Steve Dunn (@SteveDunnCEO) March 24, 2020

The announcement comes as an online petition reached more than 400,000 signatures, calling on the government to lift car parking charges and fines for hospital staff who are battling the coronavirus outbreak.

CEO of West Suffolk Hospital, Dr Steve Dunn, tweeted that he was scrapping the charges to help his staff.

He said: “I am pleased to announce free car parking for staff while we are dealing with coronavirus from tomorrow (Wednesday, March 25).

“Least we can do to help staff help our patients and community.”

His announcement came shortly after the hospital sadly confirmed its first death due to coronavirus.

Jane Jay, 75, from Ixworth, died at the Bury St Edmunds hospital on Tuesday, March 24, where she had been hospitalised for seven days.

The grandmother-of-five, who has left behind three children, suffered double pneumonia which was caused by the virus.

More: ‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

