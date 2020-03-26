E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Hospital gives free parking to NHS staff during coronavirus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 07:17 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:35 26 March 2020

West Suffolk Hospital is offering free parking for all its NHS staff during coronavirus pandemic. Picture: GREGG BROWN

West Suffolk Hospital is offering free parking for all its NHS staff during coronavirus pandemic. Picture: GREGG BROWN

West Suffolk Hospital has introduced free car parking for its staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement comes as an online petition reached more than 400,000 signatures, calling on the government to lift car parking charges and fines for hospital staff who are battling the coronavirus outbreak.

CEO of West Suffolk Hospital, Dr Steve Dunn, tweeted that he was scrapping the charges to help his staff.

He said: “I am pleased to announce free car parking for staff while we are dealing with coronavirus from tomorrow (Wednesday, March 25).

“Least we can do to help staff help our patients and community.”

His announcement came shortly after the hospital sadly confirmed its first death due to coronavirus.

Jane Jay, 75, from Ixworth, died at the Bury St Edmunds hospital on Tuesday, March 24, where she had been hospitalised for seven days.

The grandmother-of-five, who has left behind three children, suffered double pneumonia which was caused by the virus.

More: ‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

For all the latest updates on coronavirus in Suffolk join our Facebook group, and for a full list of all our coronavirus coverage see here.

You can also keep up-to-date with all the latest coronavirus updates and government advice with our newsletter for daily content.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Four more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in teh UK has risen to more than 8,000 Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Most Read

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Four more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in teh UK has risen to more than 8,000 Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Retired police officers could return to help enforce lockdown

Retired officers could return to the beat in Suffolk during the coronavirus crisis Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hospital gives free parking to NHS staff during coronavirus outbreak

West Suffolk Hospital is offering free parking for all its NHS staff during coronavirus pandemic. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ipswich Town could lose £500k if season is completed behind closed doors

Ipswich Town still have five games left to play at Portman Road in 2019/20. Photo: PA

Pandemic is horrendous – but we do need some relief from all the bad news

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced tough new rules forcing people to stay at home. Picture: PA Video/PA Wire
Drive 24