‘There are no excuses’ - Doctor allegedly told to ‘go home’ while on A&E shift

A doctor was allegedly racially abused while working on the A&E ward at West Suffolk Hospital last night.

No excuses....EVER To #racially abuse #NHS staff in ANY setting. @SteveDunnCEO



Tonight an A&E doctor doing his work saving lives & helping people has been told to "go back home".



That is why the female suspect is now in #custody with us. #stampoutracism #OneTeam



#1528 pic.twitter.com/j0ujZJFaWD — St Edmundsbury Police (@BuryStEdsPolice) October 31, 2020

St Edmundsbury Police tweeted in the early hours of the morning to say that the member of hospital staff was told to “go home” while on shift.

A woman has since been arrested and remains in custody following the incident.

Reportedly the doctor was working on the A&E ward at the hospital when the incident happened.

The tweet read: “No excuses....EVER To racially abuse NHS staff in ANY setting.

“Tonight an A&E doctor doing his work saving lives & helping people has been told to “go back home”.

“That is why the female suspect is now in #custody with us.”

The police also tagged West Suffolk Hospital CEO Steve Dunn in the tweet.