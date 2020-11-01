‘There are no excuses’ - Doctor allegedly told to ‘go home’ while on A&E shift
PUBLISHED: 07:33 01 November 2020 | UPDATED: 07:46 01 November 2020
Archant
A doctor was allegedly racially abused while working on the A&E ward at West Suffolk Hospital last night.
St Edmundsbury Police tweeted in the early hours of the morning to say that the member of hospital staff was told to “go home” while on shift.
A woman has since been arrested and remains in custody following the incident.
Reportedly the doctor was working on the A&E ward at the hospital when the incident happened.
You may also want to watch:
The tweet read: “No excuses....EVER To racially abuse NHS staff in ANY setting.
“Tonight an A&E doctor doing his work saving lives & helping people has been told to “go back home”.
“That is why the female suspect is now in #custody with us.”
The police also tagged West Suffolk Hospital CEO Steve Dunn in the tweet.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.