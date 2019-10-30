E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Maternity department told to 'make improvements'

PUBLISHED: 16:02 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:02 21 November 2019

The maternity services at West Suffolk Hospital have been found to not meet national guidelines according to the CQC Picture: ANDREW PARSONS/PA WIRE

The maternity services at West Suffolk Hospital have been found to not meet national guidelines according to the CQC Picture: ANDREW PARSONS/PA WIRE

The maternity ward at West Suffolk Hospital has been handed a warning notice after regulators deemed it to be in need of 'significant' improvements.

The warning was served to West Suffolk Hospital following inspections by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in September and October this year.

Inspectors found the way the hospital monitors women in their care and records patient observations does not fall within national guidelines.

The Section 29a Notice is served when the CQC identifies concerns at NHS trusts and decides there is a need for significant improvements to their quality of healthcare. The warnings normally refer to systematic problems rather than isolated issues.

A full copy of the report is set to be made public in due course.

A CQC spokesman said: "CQC carried out an inspection at West Suffolk Hospitals NHS Trust on 24 and 25 September and between 28 and 30 October 2019. As a result of the inspection findings we have served a S29a notice (a warning notice) at the trust with regard to its maternity services.

"The notice requires the trust to make improvements by 31 January. CQC will continue to monitor the trust and return to inspect unannounced."

The hospital was rated as "outstanding" in the previous CQC report published in 2018.

The maternity services were not inspected during the inspection however, and were instead rated as "good" as per the prior report published in 2016.

The report did say, however, that significant work had been undertaken to address concerns regarding "culture" in maternity services.

A West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust spokeswoman said: "We are taking action to further improve our maternity services following concerns raised by the Care Quality Commission as a result of our most recent inspection.

"We are making the necessary changes and the CQC is satisfied with the plans we have in place to make the improvements required.

"We have taken this feedback seriously and are acting accordingly to improve the care we provide, and continue to ensure the mothers and babies at our hospital are safe and well cared for."

The hospital in Bury St Edmunds serves a population of around 280,000 in west Suffolk and houses 31 maternity beds.

Most Read

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Store chain gives Boxing Day sales a miss so staff can have extra day off

The Home Bargains store at Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich, which opened this year. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Saturday Streaming: “What is Benjamin hiding in BBC1’s new thriller Gold Digger?”

Julia Day (JULIA ORMOND), Benjamin (BEN BARNES) - (C) Mainstreet Pictures Picture: Mike Hogan

‘It’s terrifying’: Woman threatened at knifepoint by teenagers in town centre

The victim was threatened on Rose Lane, in Bungay. Photo: Google Maps

Most Read

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Major road re-opened as police hunt for missing crash victim

An urgent police search is underway for a pedestrian potentially involved in a collision with an Audi Q7 in Candlet Road, Felixstowe, at about 7.15am on November 19 Picture: GOGLE MAPS

Store chain gives Boxing Day sales a miss so staff can have extra day off

The Home Bargains store at Suffolk Retail Park in Ipswich, which opened this year. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Saturday Streaming: “What is Benjamin hiding in BBC1’s new thriller Gold Digger?”

Julia Day (JULIA ORMOND), Benjamin (BEN BARNES) - (C) Mainstreet Pictures Picture: Mike Hogan

‘It’s terrifying’: Woman threatened at knifepoint by teenagers in town centre

The victim was threatened on Rose Lane, in Bungay. Photo: Google Maps

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

WATCH: Fire on Orwell Bridge

Shocking scenes as a car is engulfed in flames on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GEORGE BENTLEY

Don’t miss out on your chance to take part in 2019 General Election

Don't lose your vote in the 2019 general Election. Picture: PRESS ASSOCIATION

Anger at work on closed Suffolk rail line planned for the middle of night

Network Rail plans to cut back the vegetation by the track in the middle of the night - even though no trains use the line through Leiston at present. Picture: HAYLEY TRUEMAN

Travel, parking and photos - see our live coverage of opening day of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

The start of Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre in 2016. Picture: GREGG BROWN

In Bury St Edmunds it’s all about second place in 2019 General Election

Bury St Edmunds is a popular place to live - which has pushed up house prices considerably. Picture: PHIL MORLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists