Man, 25, spat in faces of two A&E nurses trying to treat his hand injury

A 25-year-old’s actions have been described as ‘disgusting and reckless’ after he appeared in court for spitting in the faces of two hospital nurses.

Zeb Fitts picked up an injury during an earlier incident in which he assaulted another man and smashed a mirror at an address in Bury St Edmunds.

Fitts was taken to the accident and emergency department at West Suffolk Hospital, where he lashed out at a female nurse and a female nurse practitioner, both attempting to treat his injury on Monday, April 6.

Appearing in custody at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, Fitts admitted two counts of common assault of an emergency worker, one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one of criminal damage.

Police were initially called at 12.45pm on Monday to reports that a man had been assaulted at an address in Northumberland Avenue.

A 19-year-old man had been punched and kicked, but avoided suffering any serious injuries.

Fitts, of no fixed address, was arrested at the property, where a mirror had also been smashed, and taken in the first instance to West Suffolk Hospital to have a hand injury assessed.

While he was receiving treatment, Fitts spat in the faces of two A&E nurses.

He was then taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning and was subsequently charged with the four offences.

After pleading guilty to all four offences, he was remanded in custody pending an appearance before Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, April 29.

Superintendent Kim Warner, West Suffolk Area Commander, said: “At a time when our colleagues in the NHS are on the front line of combatting coronavirus, spitting at nurses who were trying to treat you is both utterly disgusting and reckless beyond belief.

“I cannot comprehend what compels someone to do such a thing, but at least he has admitted his crimes at the earliest opportunity and has saved a further drain on public services.

“I hope he now reflects on his actions whilst awaiting sentence.”

The Assaults on Emergency Workers (Offences) Act was introduced in November 2018.

The offence carries up to 12 months imprisonment – double the maximum sentence for common assault.