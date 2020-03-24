E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

PUBLISHED: 17:29 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:49 24 March 2020

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

A patient who was diagnosed with coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital.

In a post on their website, the hospital confirmed that a patient in their 70s had died.

Nick Jenkins, medical director for the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust said: “We can confirm that sadly, a patient in their 70s with underlying health conditions has passed away at West Suffolk Hospital. They had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patient’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

The patient was one of 22 who had been diagnosed with the virus in Suffolk as of yesterday, March 23.

They are understood to be the first person who is known to have died in Suffolk from COVID-19.

