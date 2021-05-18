News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

West Suffolk Hospital providing best hip fracture care in the country

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:33 PM May 18, 2021   
The accident took place outside West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

West Suffolk Hospital hip fracture care team has been ranked number one in the country - Credit: Archant

Patients at West Suffolk Hospital are receiving the best hip fracture care in the country, new data shows.

The National Hip Fracture Database has ranked the Bury St Edmunds Hospital with a score of 94.3%, compared to the national average of 54.9%.

The hospital achieved the top mark by being marked on a wide array of criteria including achieving a 100% score on providing nutritional risk assessments and mental test scores for patients when they are admitted. All patients also received a physiotherapist assessment the day after surgery was complete. 

Dr Konrad Wronka, hip fracture lead consultant at the hospital, said: “Sometimes our elderly patients are very frail when they come to us, so rapid decisions about care and action are very important to help them regain mobility and a good quality of independence.

"Initial assessment, prompt and timely surgery and post-operative rehabilitation are key in achieving good outcome for those patients."


You may also want to watch:

West Suffolk Hospital
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Layden-Grant Seymour inside Seymours Aldeburgh, which is opening soon Picture: LAYDEN-GRANT SEYMOUR

Investigations

Boss who boasted of lavish lifestyle is bankrupt with £100k debts

Tom Bristow And Emily Townsend

person
Luton Town's Sonny Bradley (left) and Watford’s Joao Pedro during the Sky Bet Championship match at

Football

Ipswich Town lead the chase to sign Luton skipper Sonny Bradley

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A view of Hill Farm, Martlesham, which is being offered up for sale for the first time in 60 years

‘Unique’ farm in coveted river setting hits market for first time in 60...

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
A134 collision

Passenger falls off motorbike on A134

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus