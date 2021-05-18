Published: 3:33 PM May 18, 2021

West Suffolk Hospital hip fracture care team has been ranked number one in the country

Patients at West Suffolk Hospital are receiving the best hip fracture care in the country, new data shows.

The National Hip Fracture Database has ranked the Bury St Edmunds Hospital with a score of 94.3%, compared to the national average of 54.9%.

The hospital achieved the top mark by being marked on a wide array of criteria including achieving a 100% score on providing nutritional risk assessments and mental test scores for patients when they are admitted. All patients also received a physiotherapist assessment the day after surgery was complete.

Dr Konrad Wronka, hip fracture lead consultant at the hospital, said: “Sometimes our elderly patients are very frail when they come to us, so rapid decisions about care and action are very important to help them regain mobility and a good quality of independence.

"Initial assessment, prompt and timely surgery and post-operative rehabilitation are key in achieving good outcome for those patients."



