Hospital colleagues to run half-marathon to raise money for cancer units

Published: 4:30 PM June 23, 2021

Rebecca Miller (left) and Abbey Vinecombe are running a half-marathon in August - Credit: My Wish Charity

Two staff members at West Suffolk Hospital are taking on a half-marathon in August to raise money for cancer units at their workplace.

Friends Rebecca Miller and Abbey Vinecombe are planning to take part in the Vitality Big Half in London and are hoping to raise up to £1,000 for the Bury hospital's My WiSH Charity.

Money raised will go towards the women’s chosen recipients - the Macmillan cancer unit and the colorectal department at the hospital.

Abbey, 25, who lives in Brandon and works in the pathology department office, recently had two close family members treated for cancer while Rebecca, 40, who lives in Bury St Edmunds and is a phlebotomist, has had major bowel surgery and also had the trials and tribulations of having to deal with her son being treated for cancer.

Abbey said: “2020 was a hard year for us all and for some it was even harder.

"Last year two very close family members of mine were sadly diagnosed with cancer, this was devastating and really put things into perspective.”

Rebecca said her life started to change in 2019, three years after her son Thomas Kirk, who is now 14, was treated for cancer.

She said: “After two major bowel surgeries I finally have my life back and it’s all thanks to Dr Ami Mishra and his wonderful colorectal team so that’s my reason for running for the department.

“Thomas is now clear of his cancer and the final operation to have my colon removed took seven-and-a-half hours.”

Sally Daniels, fundraising manager for My WiSH, said: “The Big Half has been a fantastic way of bringing staff together.

"For many it’s been amazing to be able to do something for themselves and to have something new to talk to their colleagues about has just been a breath of fresh air.”

To donate, visit the pair's fundraising website here.