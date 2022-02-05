Juliet Fisher who looks on the "bright side" of life - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A mother-of-five who lost her home and business in a "devastating" fire has spoken about how she managed to cope.

Juliet Fisher, 43, from Bury St Edmunds, has had a turbulent few years during which she lost her brother John Fisher in 2015 and parted from her husband the year before.

But she has managed to remain positive throughout her difficulties and ran the virtual London Marathon for West Suffolk Hospital, where she now works.

Juliet Fisher and her children Patrick, Meralina, Caspar, Noah and Theo - Credit: My WiSH Charity

She raised a total of £675.52 for the My WiSH Charity, specifically for the hospital's midwifery team.

She wanted to thank the hospital and community nursing team for the care and attention she received when she gave birth to her children, two of whom were born at the West Suffolk and three at home.

Juliet used to run the Highwaymans guest house in Risby, but she said a "devastating" fire there in June 2020 during the pandemic left them homeless and put an end to her business of about 14 years. The insurance claim has only just been finalised.

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze at The Highwaymans in Risby, near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

She said she misses her younger brother John, who suffered with schizophrenia, every day. He was 35 at the time of his death.

To help cope with life's difficulties, she said she has always been writing, journaling, running, swimming, playing tennis, practising yoga, supporting her children and enjoying prayer and meditation.

Juliet, who works in payroll at West Suffolk Hospital, added: "Friends and family are an amazing support as is spending time in nature and running with my dog Hope.

"It has been difficult during the lockdown with isolation and the children being quite confined. However, I remain positive as we do have our health and are able to be together."

Juliet Fisher - Credit: Charlotte Bond

She said the Bridge Church community in Bury St Edmunds had helped her cope with single-parenting teenage children, and, when they can, the family enjoy sailing and beach holidays.

She said due to not being able to operate the business and the general uncertainty of 2020/2021, she secured a job at West Suffolk Hospital, which has been "an amazing experience".

Her guest house business suffered at the start of the pandemic, and then transformed to housing paramedics during their training.

Part of the roof was badly damaged in the fire at the Highwaymans in June 2020 - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

She said: “Since starting at the hospital I have felt so welcomed and part of an amazing team under a lot of pressure with the demands and changes and processes within the health service.

“Keeping up with my amazing ‘famous five’ children this year I thought it would be brilliant to run the marathon for the My WiSH Charity."

Her children Patrick, 17, Theo, 16, Noah, 14, Caspar, 12 ,and Meralina, 11, are all sporty and as a family they run some Spartan and Tough Mudder races together.

Juliet Fisher is also taking part in a swimathon for the My WiSH Charity - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Juliet ran the virtual London Marathon distance of 26.2 miles in a time of four hours, 11 minutes and 53 seconds in her local area.

Sally Daniels, fundraising manager for My WiSH, said: “Juliet is amazing. She’s had such a lot going on but has still managed to train for a full marathon.

"It’s lovely when staff want to support us as they really know the difference these donations make. The maternity team work so hard and it’s lovely that Juliet wanted to give something back."

Juliet is currently in training for a swimathon in March to raise money for My WiSH, and is doing other runs to keep her on track.

