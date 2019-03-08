Looking for hotels in Newmarket ahead of Newmarket Nights? Here’s our rundown

The Packhorse Inn at Moulton, near Newmarket.

There’s a wide range of hotels, bed and breakfasts and glamping opportunities across Suffolk for guests of Newmarket Nights.

Live like a hobbit in Pod Hollow.

Whether it’s a night in a luxury country lodge, a town centre hotel or in a hobbit-inspired house, there’s something in Suffolk to fit everyone’s budgets.

West Stow Pods

Fancy spending a night like Bilbo Baggins?

The Mews, at Bedford Lodge Hotel and Spa in Newmarket, is available to book on an exclusive basis

This quirky glamping site offers four unique ‘pods’, a woodland lodge and a hobbit-inspired dwelling on the edge of Bury St Edmunds, a 30-minute drive away from the racecourse.

All accommodation is fitted with en-suite facilities and offers the beautiful rural landscape of Suffolk outside every front door.

Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa

The Windmill Suffolk

Who could say no to a spa trip after a night of seeing their favourite artists?

The former hunting lodge built for the Sixth Duke of Bedford boasts a fusion of ‘modern luxury’ and ‘classic elegance’ nestled in three acres of secluded rose gardens.

A health & fitness club, as well as a spa offering a range of treatments including a Balinese hot stone massage.

Kings in Newmarket

Crown Rooms Newmarket

Thai street food meets contemporary guesthouse at this town centre hotel.

In the centre of the historic west Suffolk town, Crown Rooms Newmarket offers easy transport links.

Situated above the popular Thai Street Food Cafe, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi, flatscreen tv and en-suite facilities.

Kings Newmarket

This hotel calls itself Newmarket’s ‘best kept secret’.

All rooms are equipped with the latest technology, with a downstairs kitchen serving classic British and American favourites

The 17th Century Grade II listed building in the town centre is also dog friendly.

The Jockey Club Rooms

There’s a reason this high street hotel is known as the spiritual centre of horse racing.

Normally open to members only, which have included at least six prime ministers, the luxury collection of 18 country house-style rooms and a self-contained townhouse is at the high-end of sophistication.

Silver service dining is available, including a seven-course dinner and afternoon tea.

The Packhorse Inn

Why not an enjoy an Suffolk ale or cyder as a night cap?

The popular pub in Moulton is rated five stars by the AA, with three of its rooms also dog friendly.

A 15-minute drive from the race course, the pub serves breakfast lunch and dinner as well as sharing roasts every Sunday.

The Windmill Suffolk

Chances are you’ll be a big fan of this windmill.

One of the most unique accommodations in the country - the clue really is in the name, but there is so much more to this 19th Century mill.

Located two miles outside of historic Lavenham, the top floor balcony offers breathtaking far reaching sky views.

Premier Inn

You might run in to a jockey or two during your stay in Newmarket, but we cant guarantee you’ll see Lenny Henry.

The nationwide chain of hotels offers rooms for as low as £37.50 a night.

Each room offers a luxury kingsize Hypnos bed and ‘cocooning’ blackout curtains and complimentary wi-fi.

Travelodge

There’s a range of the budget hotels around West Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

Although they don’t offer accommodation in Newmarket, nearby Barton Mills, four hotels in Cambridge and another in Ely are all within 12 miles distance.

All would be perfect choices for those travelling on a budget or saving their pennies for the concerts.

AirBnB

From private rooms to six bedroom houses, AirBnB has something for everybody.

Offering accommodation direct from the owners, AirBnB’s can fit anybody’s budget or needs.

While not all offer en-suite facilities or cooking facilities, it’s definitely worth a scroll through the app.