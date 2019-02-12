Burglars steal jewellery, watches and cash from home in Bury St Edmunds

The burglary took place on Victoria Street in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A variety of items have been taken from a property in Bury St Edmunds.

The items were taken on Monday, February 4 at some point between 8:15am and 11:40am at a property on Victoria Street.

The offenders entered the property via the back garden and forced entry to the property through the rear door. The offenders then conducted a search of all rooms before leaving.

Various electrical items, watches, jewellery, personal documents and a small amount of cash have been stolen from the address.

A Suffolk police spokesman said: “Those who witnessed the incident or has knowledge of the whereabouts of any of the items stolen should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/6909/19.”

Alternatively you can contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or through their anonymous online form.