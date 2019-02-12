Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Burglars steal jewellery, watches and cash from home in Bury St Edmunds

PUBLISHED: 16:10 26 February 2019

The burglary took place on Victoria Street in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The burglary took place on Victoria Street in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A variety of items have been taken from a property in Bury St Edmunds.

The items were taken on Monday, February 4 at some point between 8:15am and 11:40am at a property on Victoria Street.

The offenders entered the property via the back garden and forced entry to the property through the rear door. The offenders then conducted a search of all rooms before leaving.

Various electrical items, watches, jewellery, personal documents and a small amount of cash have been stolen from the address.

A Suffolk police spokesman said: “Those who witnessed the incident or has knowledge of the whereabouts of any of the items stolen should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/6909/19.”

Alternatively you can contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or through their anonymous online form.

Most Read

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

Woman airlifted to hospital and three injured in crash on blind bend

A woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's following a crash between a light goods vehicle and a car near Eye. Picture: Franz Sidney

Stu says: Dobra dangerous, confident Cotter and a title chase – Town U23s win again

Armando Dobra celebrates the opening goal with Bailey Clements Picture: ROSS HALLS

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

Woman airlifted to hospital and three injured in crash on blind bend

A woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's following a crash between a light goods vehicle and a car near Eye. Picture: Franz Sidney

Stu says: Dobra dangerous, confident Cotter and a title chase – Town U23s win again

Armando Dobra celebrates the opening goal with Bailey Clements Picture: ROSS HALLS

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Asthma is serious and can be deadly, says sufferer amid row over ‘unfair prescription charges’

Lucy Galligan had a life-threatening asthma attack in 2018. Her six-year-old daughter Rosie-Mae went and alerted neighbours who called an ambulance, which saved her life. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

Unbroken sunshine and highs of 18C – Will we smash another weather record today?

People enjoy the sunshine in Christchurch Park, Ipswich. Picture: GRGG BROWN

‘The players here are good enough to come back if the worst happens’ - Chalobah on Town’s young guns

Trevoh Chalobah (inset) is impressed with the standard of young players at Ipswich Town
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists